Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet’s ‘Ammonite’ to Close London Film Festival

The U.Okay. premiere of “Ammonite,” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, and directed by Francis Lee (“God’s Personal Nation”), will shut the British Film Institute London Film Festival on Oct. 17.

Set within the 1840s, the movie follows self-taught paleontologist (Winslet) who’s entrusted with the care of a younger, married lady (Ronan), who recovering from a private tragedy. They start an all-consuming love affair that may defy all social norms and alter the course of each lives irrevocably.

Festival director Tricia Tuttle mentioned: “Francis has the flexibility to place love tales of breath-taking intimacy inside a wealthy socio-political context, at all times with a fragile contact, and right here gives reflections on class distinction and the erasure of girls from scientific historical past. In Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet, ‘Ammonite’ options two enthralling and gifted leads; Kate specifically, who seems in nearly each scene, offers a fearless and sophisticated efficiency.”

The movie, which can bow on the Toronto Film Festival in September, is co-financed by the BFI and BBC Movies. See-Noticed Movies developed the movie with the BFI and BBC Movies. It’s produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. “Ammonite” will probably be launched in U.Okay. cinemas in 2021.

It’s one in all 13 movies from this system that may display screen in previews throughout the U.Okay. The competition this yr will observe a hybrid online-physical mannequin. As beforehand introduced, Steve McQueen’s “Mangrove” will open the competition.

The 64th BFI London Film Festival takes place Oct. 7-18.