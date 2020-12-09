Sapna Chaudhary’s song in UP created such ruckus in marriage, two sides clashed, one died

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): The reason for the singing of Sapna Chaudhary caused such a ruckus that the two sides clashed badly. There was a fierce fight. Some people beat up a person so much that he died. The UP police has detained the accused. The matter is under investigation. Also Read – Farmers Protest In UP: Former CM Akhilesh’s Kannauj Kisan Visit Seal the Area Around Home

The case is of Bulandshahar in UP. A wedding ceremony was going on here. DJ was engaged in it. Some youths were dancing at the wedding when they asked the DJ to play a song of Sapna Chaudhary Songs. When the DJ refused to play Sapna Chaudhary's song, the dancing youth clashed. And there was a clash between the 2 groups.

At the wedding, an eyewitness claimed that a group of boys were drunk and demanded to sing Sapna Chaudhary Ke Gaane, but the DJ was unable to do so. He said, "The young man became violent as soon as the DJ said that he did not have this song. He started beating DJ and his accompanying group. The victim was also beaten and then he fell to the ground. "

Bulandshahr SP Santosh Kumar Singh claimed that the deceased had tried to intervene during the skirmish and then suffered a heart attack. He said, “At first glance it seems that he died due to cardiac arrest.” The matter is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly. ” The police have registered a case against 4 people and sent the dead body for post-mortem. The alleged accused have been detained for questioning. Police is also talking to eyewitnesses.