Saprissa vs Pumas: where and at what time to watch the Concacaf Champions League

One of the most anticipated matches in the Concacaf Champions League of this 2022 is about the duel between the Sporty Saprissa against him national university club. The monster and the Pumas have already met in Concachampions years ago, so the match would represent a “rematch” for the auriazul fans.

As part of the round of 16 of the Concacaf tournament, the Mexican club traveled to Costa Rica to compete at the Saprissa Stadium as part of the first leg match between Mexicans and Costa Ricans. O’clock in the 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) will start the game that will reawaken the rivalry between both clubs.

Andrés Lillinicurrent team coach felinewill face a Saprissa that will seek to emulate the feat they performed in 2005 when they defeated the university students in the Olympic Stadium and champions of that contest were crowned.

Where and at what time to watch Saprissa vs. Pumas in the round of 16?

The first leg match will be played in Costa Rica. In Mexico the transmission rights will be exclusive for Fox Sportsso all fans who want to follow the actions of the university team live will have to have a subscription to the paid channel.

Round of 16 first leg Saprissa vs Pumas

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Venue: Saprissa Stadium, Costa Rica

Hours: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Transmission: exclusive by Fox Sports

internet: the official page of Fox Sports will be in charge of carrying out live monitoring of the most relevant actions of the match.

Mobile app: fans will be able to watch the live broadcast of the game on their mobile phones through the application Fox Sports Latinoamérica.

Social networks: one more option to not miss any details of the match is the use of Twitter. The Pumas account (@PumasMX) usually shares the highlights of each game minute by minute, so this time it will not be the exception.

Pumas and Saprissa, the background of the rivalry that emerged in 2005

After five years of absence, the UNAM team once again participated in the Concachampions. One of his most outstanding performances was in 2005 when he got to the final of the contest.

There he faced Monster Costa Rican; although Pumas arrived as two-time Liga MX championwas surpassed by the purple ones and experienced a painful defeat in the Ciudad Universitaria field. Hugo Sánchez, who was the technical director at the time, failed to come up with the right strategy for his club to rescue the game.

With a aggregate score 3 – 2, Pumas lost at home the opportunity to be crowned champion of the Concacaf and with it, the Deportivo Saprissa club achieved a feat for the history of their club.

17 years later, when the draw was made and the auriazules they realized that they would face Saprissa, Lillini was the first to give his point of view of what that match meant for the fans and for the institution.

“We are happy, with the illusion of having a great tournament”, Lillini confessed at a press conference in December 2021.

He also recalled the competitive level of the Costa Rican club, which is why he pointed out: “We know that Saprissa He is used to this type of competition, he is present every year. His coach, Iñaki Alonso, is someone who knows this competition”.

In recent days the set purple has been in charge of reviving the rivalry between both squads, since the past February 14th He sent a message to Pumas on the occasion of the “day of love and friendship” in which he framed a photograph of the time they beat them at CU.

