General News

SAP’s software licensing took Q1 hit due to COVID-19 pandemic

April 9, 2020
1 Min Read

“Commerce job throughout the first two months of the quarter used to be healthful. As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 catastrophe swiftly intensified towards the highest of the quarter, an vital amount of newest commerce used to be postponed,” talked about SAP.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment