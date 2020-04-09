“Commerce job throughout the first two months of the quarter used to be healthful. As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 catastrophe swiftly intensified towards the highest of the quarter, an vital amount of newest commerce used to be postponed,” talked about SAP.
SAP’s software licensing took Q1 hit due to COVID-19 pandemic
April 9, 2020
1 Min Read
