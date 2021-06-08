Saqib Saleem (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Saqib Saleem (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Saqib Saleem Qureshi (popularly referred to as Saqib Saleem) is an Indian actor and type. He extensively recognised by means of his motion pictures like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Dishoom, Dil Juunglee, Race 3 and 83. He additionally labored in numerous internet collection together with Rangbaaz and Crackdown.

Beginning & Early Existence

Saqib Saleem was once born on 8 April 1988 within the capital of nation, Delhi. His father Mr. Saleem Qureshi has a series of 10 eating place far and wide Delhi. Her mom Ameena Qureshi is a space maker. He has 3 siblings a sister widely known actress Huma Qureshi and two brothers Naeem Qureshi and Haseen Qureshi.

Saqib finished his commencement from Hindu Faculty, Delhi College and has level in Grasp’s of Trade Management.

Bio

Actual Identify Saqib Saleem Qureshi Career Actor, Fashion, Social employee Date of Beginning 8 April 1988 Age (as in 2021) 33 Years Beginning Position Delhi, India Nationality Indian House The city Delhi, India Circle of relatives Mom : Saleem Qureshi

Father : Ameena Qureshi

Sister : Huma Qureshi, Naeem Qureshi & Haseen Qureshi



Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Islam Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Saqib were given his first step forward on giant display from Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in yr 2011, a romantic comedy movie produced by means of Yash Raj Movies. This film leads him for 57th Filmfare Awards Absolute best Male Debut nomination adopted by means of every other Yash Raj Movie Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2012 in reverse to Rhea Chakraborty directed by means of Ashima Chibber. Later he were given Aniket Bhargava’s Hawaa Hawaai (2014) as skating trainer, Dishoom (2016) as a cricketer Viraj, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Dil Juunglee and many others.

He additionally acted on OTT platforms & has a some internet collection like Rangbaaz (2018), Pyaar In fact- Actual Is Uncommon (2019) and Crackdown (2020).

Training Main points and Extra

College No longer Identified Faculty Hindu Faculty, Delhi College Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011)



Internet Sequence : Rangbaaz (2018)

Awards Nomination for Absolute best Debut Male, 57th Filmfare Awards

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Toes Weight 75 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Taking part in Cricket, Gymming, Cooking

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Swati Trivedi (Supervising Scriptwriter)

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem was once born and taken up in Delhi, India.

His father is restaurateur and owns chain of 10 eating places known as Saleem’s in Delhi.

Along with movies and modelling he’s additionally a energetic social employee as a member of “Mumbai Heroes” on the Superstar Cricket League, a No longer For Benefit league donates all to more than a few NGOs.

His sister Huma Qureshi is a smartly established actress in Bollywood.

He’s a former cricketer and performed at nationwide stage for Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

His first a hit movie was once Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013, which became as a success. He was once preferred by means of target audience in addition to critics.

In film Dishoom, He portrayed persona of a cricketer Viraj Sharma which is encouraged by means of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The movie additionally starring John Abraham and Varun Dhawan.

He performs for Mumbai Heroes in CCL.

In 2021, he’s going to be featured as as Mohinder Amarnath in 83, a film on Cricket International Cup 1983.

He additionally labored in internet collection like Rangbaaz, Crackdown and many others.

You probably have extra information about Saqib Saleem. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

Similar