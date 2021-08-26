Sara Ali Khan And Vikrant Massey All Set For Their Maiden Collaboration

Sara Ali Khan is without doubt one of the maximum promising younger actors of the trade at the moment. She’s were given numerous paintings in her kitty, proper from Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush to The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. After this movie she is all set to collaborate with one of the crucial celebrated actors on OTT and the large display screen, Vikrant Massey. Vikrant has delivered one of the crucial maximum beloved performances within the ultimate two years, together with Chhapaak and Haseen Dillruba.

Speaking in their maiden collaboration, the 2 had been roped in for Pawan Kriplani’s subsequent. The director is lately busy with the promotions of his subsequent movie, Bhoot Police and studies recommend that he’s already signed a take care of Ramesh Taurani for any other mission. An trade supply stated, “Ramesh Taurani has already locked Pawan to helm the following project beneath his banner TIPS Movies, even though main points of what the movie might be about is unclear, the makers have roped in Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey for the mission.”

Are you excited for this refreshing new pairing?