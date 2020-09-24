Sara Ali leaves Goa for Mumbai, NCB will be questioned on 26

Drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case: In the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the scope of drug connection has been increasing continuously. Several Bollywood actresses will now be involved in the inquiry after issuing notice to Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the drug connection in the case. Sara Ali Khan has left for Mumbai from Goa Airport by air. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will appear before the NCB on 26 September and will face questions in the investigation. Also Read – Bombay High Court seeks response from Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s petition, threat DVD also presented

NCB Fashion is questioning designer Simone Khambata today. The NCB called him today to join the investigation. She reached the NCB guest house in Colaba, South Mumbai at around 9:30 am.

Panaji: Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa Airport. She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. pic.twitter.com/i1jT2BaS3B – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Explain that NCB has called Deepika Padukone on September 25 to record her statement, while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear on September 26, while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput’s talent manager Shruti Modi And designer Simon Khambata was asked to appear today on Thursday.

Rakul Preet Singh said in his statement that he has not yet received summons in Mumbai or Hyderabad. At the same time, NCB officials said that summons has been issued to the actress. Said that an attempt was made to contact him through various forums, but no response has been received from him yet.

Let us know that on September 23, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the nexus of drug connection in Bollywood, issued summons to the actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and others for questioning.