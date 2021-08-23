Sara Venkatesh Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photograph Gallery

Sara Venkatesh is a beautiful unbiased actress and fashion from Bangalore. She did a key function in Tamil film “Ivanthan Uthaman” and the Kannada film “St Marks Street”.
Sara Venkatesh Biography
|Title
|Sara Venkatesh
|Actual Title
|Sara Venkatesh
|Nickname
|Sara
|Career
|Type and Actress
|Date of Beginning
|November 28, 1995
|Age
|24 (as of 2020)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Venkatesh
Mom: Gowri
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|MBA
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|UG Pc Science Engineering in Bangalore college.
MBA in Sikim Manipal College.
|Spare time activities
|Listening Track, and Studying Books
|Beginning Position
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Fatherland
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Present Town
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Sara Venkatesh’s Reputable Social Profiles
fb.com/ActressSaraofficial/
twitter.com/saraaoffl
instagram.com/saraavenkatesh
tiktok.com/@actresssaraofficial
Fascinating details about Sara Venkatesh
- Sara Venkatesh was once born in Bangalore. She excelled neatly in each research and sports activities in her training and school occasions.
- She began her occupation as a device engineer in MNC. Since Sara was once so prepared and passionate in opposition to performing and modeling, she was once taking a look out for excellent characters and therefore met the Ivanthan Uthaman workforce and was once casted into the film via realizing her interest in opposition to paintings and her lovely appears and ever captivating expressions made it.
- She gave the impression within the TVC advert Surya Jewelry (Bangalore).
- She additionally signed with a London based totally corporate for an England Royal Princess photoshoot.
Films Checklist
Here’s the flicks checklist of South Indian actress Sara,
Sara Venkatesh Photograph Gallery
Take a look at the most recent photoshoot pictures of actress Sara,
