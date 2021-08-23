Sara Venkatesh Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photograph Gallery

Sara Venkatesh is a beautiful unbiased actress and fashion from Bangalore. She did a key function in Tamil film “Ivanthan Uthaman” and the Kannada film “St Marks Street”.

Sara Venkatesh Biography

Title Sara Venkatesh Actual Title Sara Venkatesh Nickname Sara Career Type and Actress Date of Beginning November 28, 1995 Age 24 (as of 2020) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Venkatesh

Mom: Gowri Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification MBA College But to be up to date Faculty UG Pc Science Engineering in Bangalore college.

MBA in Sikim Manipal College. Spare time activities Listening Track, and Studying Books Beginning Position Bangalore, Karnataka, India Fatherland Bangalore, Karnataka, India Present Town Bangalore, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian

Sara Venkatesh’s Reputable Social Profiles

fb.com/ActressSaraofficial/

twitter.com/saraaoffl

instagram.com/saraavenkatesh

tiktok.com/@actresssaraofficial

Fascinating details about Sara Venkatesh

Sara Venkatesh was once born in Bangalore. She excelled neatly in each research and sports activities in her training and school occasions.

She began her occupation as a device engineer in MNC. Since Sara was once so prepared and passionate in opposition to performing and modeling, she was once taking a look out for excellent characters and therefore met the Ivanthan Uthaman workforce and was once casted into the film via realizing her interest in opposition to paintings and her lovely appears and ever captivating expressions made it.

She gave the impression within the TVC advert Surya Jewelry (Bangalore).

She additionally signed with a London based totally corporate for an England Royal Princess photoshoot.

Films Checklist

Here’s the flicks checklist of South Indian actress Sara,

Sara Venkatesh Photograph Gallery

Take a look at the most recent photoshoot pictures of actress Sara,

