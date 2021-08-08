Sara Wijayanto Age, Top, Weight, Boyfriend, Husband, Biography & Extra

Sara Wijayanto is an Indonesian actress and singer who used to be born in Jakarta on Might 6, 1979. She began her profession since 1994, after she changed into a supporting vocalist within the band Slank.

Sara Wijayanto Bio/Wiki

  • Title: Sara Wijayanto
  • Actual title: Sara Wijayanto
  • Date of Start: Might 6, 1979 (age 42 years)
  • Place of origin: Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Age: 42 years
  • Profession: Actress
  • Faith: unknown
  • Nationality: Indonesia
  • Position of place of dwelling: Indonesia
  • Instructional standing: unknown
  • Leisure pursuits: Now not identified

Sara Wijayanto Bodily standing

  • Top: Unknown
  • Weight: Now not identified
  • Eye colour: unknown
  • Hair Colour: Unknown
  • Frame measurements: unknown

Sara Wijayanto Dating Standing

  • Marital standing: Married
  • Husband: Demian Aditya (m. 2014)

Circle of relatives main points Sara Wijayanto

  • Father: Unknown
  • Mom: Unknown
  • Brothers and sisters; Adinia Wirasti, Wisnu Wijayanto, Adhika

Some Lesser Identified Details About Sara Wijayanto

  • Sara Wijayanto began his profession as a backing singer since 1994.
  • Sara Wijayanto starred in different motion pictures, together with the 2015 movie Tarot, then the 2016 movie The Doll and its sequel The Doll 2, which aired the next yr.
  • Sara Wijayanto Now he’s lively on YouTube.
  • He additionally has a more youthful brother named Ardia Wirasti.

 

