Sara Wijayanto Age, Top, Weight, Boyfriend, Husband, Biography & Extra

Sara Wijayanto is an Indonesian actress and singer who used to be born in Jakarta on Might 6, 1979. She began her profession since 1994, after she changed into a supporting vocalist within the band Slank.
Sara Wijayanto Bio/Wiki
- Title: Sara Wijayanto
- Actual title: Sara Wijayanto
- Date of Start: Might 6, 1979 (age 42 years)
- Place of origin: Jakarta, Indonesia
- Age: 42 years
- Profession: Actress
- Faith: unknown
- Nationality: Indonesia
- Position of place of dwelling: Indonesia
- Instructional standing: unknown
- Leisure pursuits: Now not identified
Sara Wijayanto Bodily standing
- Top: Unknown
- Weight: Now not identified
- Eye colour: unknown
- Hair Colour: Unknown
- Frame measurements: unknown
Sara Wijayanto Dating Standing
- Marital standing: Married
- Husband: Demian Aditya (m. 2014)
Circle of relatives main points Sara Wijayanto
- Father: Unknown
- Mom: Unknown
- Brothers and sisters; Adinia Wirasti, Wisnu Wijayanto, Adhika
Some Lesser Identified Details About Sara Wijayanto
- Sara Wijayanto began his profession as a backing singer since 1994.
- Sara Wijayanto starred in different motion pictures, together with the 2015 movie Tarot, then the 2016 movie The Doll and its sequel The Doll 2, which aired the next yr.
- Sara Wijayanto Now he’s lively on YouTube.
- He additionally has a more youthful brother named Ardia Wirasti.
