Sarah and Telv’s heartbreaking Married at First Sight split – and where they are now

A model new season of Married At First Sight Australia has begun on E4, with 11 new {couples} searching for love on the present.

The wild sequence sees a panel of consultants who match singletons based mostly purely on the data given to them.

The 2018 sequence launched viewers to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams – who appeared like a match made in heaven from the second they met. It’s been two years for the reason that present aired, nonetheless, and so much can occur in that point.

So was it fortunately ever after for them, or did issues flip bitter when the cameras stopped rolling?

Right here’s every little thing that you must learn about Sarah and Telv.

What occurred to Sarah and Telv?

They appeared like the proper match when they met on their marriage ceremony day. Equipment technician Telv, 35, was the “actual man” 40-year-old magnificence specialist Sarah wanted.

However that doesn’t imply all of it went easily, with the pair having many on-screen arguments.

After their first battle aired, viewers had been left questioning why Sarah was so upset by Telv’s Snapchat use. After being accused of a significant overreaction, Sarah agreed with viewers on social media saying the problem wasn’t severe sufficient to be questioning their future over it. She additionally hinted the actual motive behind their battle didn’t make the edit. “Wow! You all suppose I used to be simply being overly delicate as a result of I had my interval? NO. Positively not the case,” wrote Sarah. “I’m a robust, resilient lady and it takes a LOT to make me upset like that however in fact it doesn’t make sense to you all as a result of the actual motive for the battle (which positively wasn’t the primary one we had) was fully edited out.”

Regardless of their variations, the pair managed to see the experiment out and mentioned “sure” at the ultimate choice.

Where are the couple now?

They remained collectively for some months after the present, however sadly it simply wasn’t meant to be for Sarah and Telv.

They broke up in March 2019, and issues obtained a little bit severe with each showing in courtroom after every taking out an Apprehended Violence Order, which prevented them from talking publicly about each other.

Following the present, Telv’s mate, fellow MAFS groom Ryan Gallagher, spoke out about their split, saying: “They’ve each obtained their demons.”

Talking in an interview with OK! journal, he mentioned: “He’s in Melbourne now however they’re not collectively.

He additionally commented on his and Telv’s betting habits, saying the pair used to go to the on line casino to flee their “beautiful wives.”

Whereas he insisted it was “only a little bit of enjoyable”, it nonetheless took its toll on Sarah.

Where is Sarah now?

So much has modified since Sarah appeared on the courting present.

Final 12 months, she unveiled her weight reduction on Instagram, sharing a picture in a purple Baywatch-style swimsuit, with the caption: “I used to cry however now I sweat.”

When it comes to romance, it doesn’t appear to be Sarah is seeing anybody new, however she appears like she’s positively dwelling the nice life, sharing bikini snaps, attending occasions and spending time along with her bros and buddies, who featured closely on the sequence.

Where is Telv now?

Telv is in a brand new relationship along with his girlfriend Katie Beever, and frequently shares images of them on his Instagram web page.

Final 12 months, nonetheless, he revealed he was anticipating his third youngster with a former fling he’d dated beforehand.

“For the individuals asking, YES, I’m having a child. I used to be really courting a lady final 12 months, for a few months, just a few months, she’s not only a random,” he defined in a video.

“Since figuring out her we’ve really turn into fairly good associates. Our relationship is fairly good at the second.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 starts on E4 at 7:30pm.