Sarah Babineau Slated to Depart Comedy Central – Variety

Sarah Babineau, who lately loved a heady rise at Comedy Central, is slated to depart the ViacomCBS community by the tip of the yr, the most recent government to depart leisure operations on the mother or father firm because it continues to work its manner via the merger of the previous Viacom and CBS late final yr.

Babineau, who joined Comedy Central in 2014 as a vice chairman of unique programming, helped launch Trevor Noah’s tenure on “The Day by day Present” and had sturdy artistic ties to well-regarded collection comparable to “Broad Metropolis” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”

A community spokesperson mentioned Babineau would stick with the community via the tip of 2020. Deadline beforehand reported that Babineau would depart, and reported that Keith Cox, will take up the duties of overseeing scripted improvement and studio manufacturing throughout the complete portfolio of youth-and-entertainment targeted cable networks that now report to Chris McCarthy. Justin Rosenblatt, will give attention to comedic programming throughout the cable networks.

In an inside memo distributed Wednesday, CEO Bob Bakish known as the previous couple of weeks “difficult,” referring to the current coronavirus outbreak, however mentioned that the corporate’s efforts to proceed integrating Viacom and CBS have been “essential.”

At Amazon, Babineau served as a improvement and programming government, and helped launch Amazon’s foray into unique comedy, together with collection comparable to “Clear: and “Mozart within the Jungle.” She additionally had ties to Kent Alterman, who beforehand ran Comedy Central and helped launch a lot of its current signature applications.