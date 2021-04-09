Sarah Cooper Comedy Adds Natalie Morales, Amy Landecker, Alice Lee

Natalie Morales (“The Little Issues”), Amy Landecker (“Clear”) and Alice Lee (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) have been forged in TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s single-camera CBS comedy impressed by her e-book “How you can Be Profitable With out Hurting Males’s Emotions.” Cooper serves as co-writer and govt producer of the untitled undertaking together with showrunner Cindy Chupack (“Otherhood”).

The pilot, which is described as a glance into three girls at completely different phases of their careers at a male-dominated firm, hails from CBS Studios and PatMa Productions.

Morales is about to play Joanna, a conflict-averse, people-pleasing center supervisor at small tech agency Lucent Muse. New rent Elyse (Lee) challenges her “go alongside to get alongside” profession philosophy. She lives along with her boyfriend of two years — a candy, loyal man who is perhaps too candy and dependable for her. Along with starring, Morales will function a producer on the “Untitled Sarah Cooper/Cindy Chupack” pilot.

Lee will play the position of Elyse, who’s thrilled to be at Lucent Muse and to share all of her concepts. Nonetheless, her incapability to chunk her tongue and simply be an observer will get her into hassle with the boys’ membership at work, led by a trio of males known as The Bryans. Landecker will play Dale, the one lady on Lucent Muse’s management workforce. She lives by the philosophy “what would Sheryl Sandberg do” and believes that the way in which to get forward in a male-dominated office is to work twice as laborious and be one of many boys. As the principle breadwinner in her marriage, she spends a lot of her time as many profitable girls do, in couple’s remedy.

Morales is repped by CAA, Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Avenue Leisure and lawyer Mitch Smelkinson of Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Landecker is repped by ICM Companions, Principal Leisure, The Highlight Firm and Felker Toczek. Lee is repped by Paradigm, Brillstein Leisure Companions, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.