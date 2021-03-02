Sarah Cooper, ‘Man With a Plan’ EP Gross Score CBS Comedy Pilot Orders

CBS has given out a pair of pilot orders to comedy initiatives from Sarah Cooper and Mark Gross.

Cooper’s untitled single-camera venture is impressed by her e book, “The way to be Profitable With out Hurting Males’s Emotions.” It follows three ladies at totally different levels of their careers at a male-dominated firm who assist one another navigate trendy gender politics of their skilled and private lives.

Cooper will function co-writer and government producer, with Cindy Chupack additionally co-writing, government producing, and showrunning. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein of PatMa Productions may even government produce. CBS Studios will produce. CBS bought an possession stake in PatMa in 2019.

Cooper shot to fame on TikTok when her lip sync impressions of President Donald Trump went viral. Her first video, “The way to Medical,” has been considered over 20 million occasions. She has since made appearances on “The Ellen Present,” “The Tonight Present,” in addition to visitor internet hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell.” She was additionally chosen as one in all Selection‘s 10 Comics to Look ahead to 2020. Her first Netflix particular, “All the things’s High-quality,” was launched in October.

Cooper is repped by WME, Morris Yorn, and David Black Company.

Chupack is a two-time Emmy winner — as soon as for her work on “Intercourse and the Metropolis” and one other for her work on “Fashionable Household.” Her different TV credit embrace “All people Loves Raymond,” “Higher Issues,” “Divorce,” and “Coach.” She beforehand created the exhibits “Madigan Males” and “Love Bites.”

She is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Administration + Media, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Gross’ venture can be untitled however is a multi-cam moderately than a single-cam. It’s primarily based on the life {of professional} bowler Tom Smallwood. Within the collection, after being laid off from the meeting line on the GM manufacturing unit, a seemingly abnormal man makes the extraordinary determination to supply for his household by following his dream of changing into a skilled bowler.

Gross will write and government produce, with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James additionally government producing. CBS Studios will produce. Gross is at present below an total deal on the studio.

Gross most just lately labored as a author and government producer on the CBS multi-cam “Man With a Plan.” He was beforehand a author and co-executive producer on fellow CBS comedy “Mike & Molly.” He’s repped by WME.

(Pictured: Sarah Cooper)