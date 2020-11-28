Sarah Fuller Set to Become First Woman to Play for Top College Football Team

Vanderbilt College senior Sarah Fuller is poised to make sports activities historical past at this time if she takes the sector as a placekicker for the varsity’s soccer staff in its sport in opposition to the College of Missouri.

Fuller was tapped to swimsuit up with the staff earlier this week after different members of Vanderbilt’s Commodores had been benched due to publicity to COVID-19. The 21-year-old from Texas is a star soccer participant who final week helped lead Vanderbilt to triumph within the SEC’s girls’s soccer match. The prospect of Fuller blazing a path on the gridiron drew cheers earlier than Saturday’s sport, scheduled to start at midday ET in Columbia, Mo., from faculty soccer followers, sports activities and media business leaders.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King famous the milestone in a tweet and added: “Girls belong within the sport!”

Football historical past could occur at this time. Good luck to @VanderbiltU’s Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper for the ladies’s soccer staff, who’s dressing for their soccer staff as its place-kicker. If she performs, she would be the 1st lady to accomplish that in Energy 5 soccer. Girls belong within the sport! https://t.co/XouFpvMRgd — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 28, 2020

Fuller confirmed with a tweet on Friday that she had been tapped to apply with the Commodores. She acknowledged the magnitude of the second by noting that she’s going to play with the slogan “Play like a lady” on the again of her helmet. Fuller mentioned the choice was a nod to the nonprofit org I Play Like a Woman, which goals to expose women to alternatives in sports activities and in STEM-related instructional {and professional} fields.

Tomorrow I might be sporting “Play Like a Woman” on the again of my helmet. @iplaylikeagirl is nonprofit that encourages women to play sports activities and get publicity to STEM alternatives. Examine them out! #playlikeagirl https://t.co/2inXh5PM2V pic.twitter.com/W7lF9dXkUR — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) November 27, 2020

In accordance to the Tennessean, Fuller stands six-foot-two and hails from Wylie, Texas. She’s a two-time SEC champion who performed goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s girls’s soccer staff.

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt head soccer coach, advised ESPN on Saturday that “typically you simply gotta assume outdoors of the field” when confronted with surprising challenges. Mason mentioned that after his staff was rocked by COVID-19 publicity, he reached out to Vanderbilt’s girls’s soccer coach, Darren Ambrose, who prompt Fuller.

“Her nickname is ‘Champ,’ ” Mason famous to ESPN. “She was fearless. She performs soccer the way in which she performs soccer.”

Vanderbilt’s Commodores are 0-7 for the season. However the Nashville establishment missed no alternative to spotlight the historical past that’s seemingly to be made. Girls have taken within the discipline for faculty soccer groups previously, however by no means for such a high-profile staff in a high convention just like the SEC.