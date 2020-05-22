Sarah Hyland Is The Latest Modern Family Cast Member To Dye Her Hair

Depart a Remark
Modern Family has come to a detailed on ABC after a mighty 11 seasons, and the tip of an period means the tip of the forged needing to look a sure option to play their characters. Ariel Winter, a.ok.a. Alex Dunphy, was the primary to transform her look, and now her on-screen sister has gone for a hair change as properly. Sarah Hyland, who performed Haley Dunphy for the entire run of Modern Family, appears fairly totally different from Haley these days!
Like Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland lightened her locks for a brand new look in a very totally different coloration, however that is about the place the similarities finish. Check out Hyland’s new hair, courtesy of Hyland herself on Instagram!
Whereas Ariel Winter went for extra of a strawberry blonde shade when she dyed her hair, Sarah Hyland went full crimson! In actual fact, her shade of crimson is so vibrant that it is simple to know why she quoted probably the most well-known strains from The Little Mermaid‘s “A part of Your World” in her caption. Winter could be the precise “Ariel” within the Modern Family fam, however Hyland might pull off the look of Disney’s most iconic mermaid since dyeing her hair!
Based on Sarah Hyland’s caption, she truly managed to dye her hair that shade of crimson herself! Given present occasions which have folks staying at house and social distancing, Hyland is not the one individual making modifications to their hair with out assistance from knowledgeable. All issues thought-about, I would say she did a fairly good job, particularly contemplating how darkish her hair was in her Haley Dunphy days.
After all, if a Modern Family spinoff centered on Haley does finally occur, Sarah Hyland could also be referred to as upon to return to her brunette look. Then once more, Modern Family itself did not finish on a flash-forward, so a possible spinoff might do just about something with Haley with out contradicting something within the finale. Haley was seemingly arrange as an excellent character for a derivative, though the Modern Family co-showrunner has acknowledged {that a} spinoff would in all probability revolve round a number of characters.
That stated, Sarah Hyland did share beforehand that she was disenchanted with one facet of Modern Family‘s closing season, though her candy throwback put up does recommend that she thinks fondly on her years as Haley Dunphy regardless of coping with some undesirable public consideration as a consequence of her look.
If you wish to relive Sarah Hyland’s closing run of episodes as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, you could find the complete eleventh season streaming on Hulu now. For some extra viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, you should definitely try our 2020 summer time premiere schedule and try our picks for thrilling reveals that completed manufacturing in time to air in full in summer time TV season!
Add Comment