Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams Buy Snazzy Modern Farmhouse – Variety

Though the coronavirus pandemic has beget them putting their upcoming nuptials on hold, affianced “Modern Family” actor Sarah Hyland and “The Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams have nonetheless proceeded with their acquisition of a lavish, family-sized new estate in the desirable San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Studio City.

Property records reveal Hyland dropped nearly $4 million on the securely walled and gated mansion, which offers five specious bedrooms and a total of 6.5 baths in nearly 6,000 square feet of luxe living space, on a flat lot that spans approximately a quarter-acre.

Built new in 2018, the many-windowed structure was designed in the trendy “modern farmhouse” style, with wide-plank hardwood floors and an airy, open floorplan. That same year, the property was sold for $3.55 million to a non-famous businessman, who owned the property for barely a year before flipping it to Hyland at a $370,000 profit before closing costs, taxes and hefty realtor fees.

Inside the structure, a fireplace-equipped living room has built-in bookcases and a vaulted ceiling. There’s also a glassy walk-in wine closet, a formal dining room with a unique ebony hardwood ceiling treatment, and an eat-in kitchen with a Subaru-sized center island and a full accouterment of luxury stainless appliances.

The soundproof movie theater has stadium-style seating and walls swaddled in midnight blue paint, while the upstairs master suite has its own dedicated sitting area with fireplace, plus a marble-flooded bathroom and private deck.

In the backyard, there’s an outdoor kitchen and ample terrace space for large-scale entertaining. A large pool sports an inset spa and adjacent poolhouse, which could easily be converted into a private office or potential guest quarters.

And like many other estates in this price range, the new Hyland-Adams abode is also a full-fledged smart house with the lights, audio system and security cameras easily monitored and operated from afar, via the touch of a smartphone or iPad. Of course, the property’s ideal Studio City location is convenient to a wide 123 of trendy shopping and dining destinations, including Hyland’s all-time favorite CVS pharmacy location.

Besides her $4 million new home, Hyland still owns at least two other L.A. residences. Her current home, where she resides with Adams, is a $1.9 million property with five bedrooms and a pool, located in the increasingly pricey neighborhood of Valley Village. And she still owns her modest starter house, an unassuming Studio City bungalow acquired in 2013 for $715,000.

Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Rick Tyberg of Douglas Elliman repped Hyland.