Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals More About How Hocus Pocus 2 Is Coming Together

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.
In between nonstop performs of 1993’s Hocus Pocus over the Halloween season, this query arises once more: are we ever going to see a sequel? It’s a dialog that has cycled by means of the headlines from one spooky season to a different for over 5 years. However since final yr’s pumpkin month, Hocus Pocus 2 has made a ton of progress. The Disney+ title nabbed Hairspray’s Adam Shankman as its director, and now we go to the famed Sanderson sisters. Right here’s what Sarah Jessica Parker simply supplied as an replace:
I believe that it’s one thing Bette Midler, Kathy [Najimy] and I are all very hospitable to the thought. I believe for a very long time, folks had been speaking about it as if folks had been shifting ahead with it in an actual method however we had been unaware of it. However I believe now we’ve gotten to the purpose the place we have agreed publicly to the correct folks ‘Sure, that will be a really, very enjoyable thought,’ so we’ll see what the long run holds.
Again in 2019. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that she, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy had signed on to Hocus Pocus 2, topping it off with “now we wait.” The Disney+ movie is being written by Workaholics’ Jen D’Angelo and produced by The Pocket book and The Shallows’ Lynn Harris. All different particulars in regards to the sequel are below wraps, however the movie’s all-grown-up Dani, Thora Birch, shared that she has been looped into the tales in improvement over time.
The 1993 Halloween-set household movie was initially a flop for Disney, nevertheless it may have had one thing to do with its July launch date throughout Jurassic Park’s reign in theaters. Lately, Hocus Pocus has develop into an enormous hit on residence video and through Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” tv occasion.
Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted to solely seeing Hocus Pocus as soon as and doesn’t significantly keep in mind the plot of the movie, however she has fond reminiscences of creating it. Different iterations of Disney’s return to Hocus Pocus prior to now included a totally new solid and a script by Tina Fey for Disney Channel – an thought Bette Midler was vocally against.
In 2018, a number of the younger solid reunited for the movie’s 25th anniversary for Freeform, and everyone seems to be critically an grownup now! We’ll must see if Disney brings again your complete solid of Hocus Pocus or if a brand new group of children will accompany the Sanderson Sisters.
Adam Shankman can also be signed on to direct the long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, for Disney, which Alan Menken is presently writing the music for forward of manufacturing. Hocus Pocus is considered one of many nostalgic properties coming to Disney+ (you may join a free 7-day trial), and be happy to run amuck on CinemaBlend for extra thrilling Home of Mouse information.
Add Comment