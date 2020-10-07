Sarah Jessica Parker: We Must Save Broadway

One in all my most vivid reminiscences of my life as a theater actor and theatergoer was on Sept. 13, 2001. Broadway had reopened after a two-day break from essentially the most horrible day for New York Metropolis, and on the finish of “The Producers,” your complete solid sang “God Bless America.” It’s so transferring to recollect now, partly as a result of the disaster we live by means of as we speak is so completely different. It’s not simply that there was such unity then — it’s additionally that there was a starting, a center and an finish to the tragedy. The present disaster New York resides by means of is a purgatory that may be very unfamiliar, one which lingers on with a painful uncertainty. Sept. 11 was unthinkable, however we may stroll ourselves by means of the grief and, crucially, grieve collectively. Nothing earlier than has stopped lives, jobs and the financial system like this. And the one factor I maintain forcing myself to recollect is that I can’t go to the theater to get by means of it.

Once I’m not working, the theater and the ballet is the place I’m going, to attach and to be impressed. That chance is lacking now, and we want it greater than ever. We want the escapism that reside theater has at all times given us so fantastically, to be with our fellow man within the viewers, laughing and weeping and discovering one thing totally new to attach with. As an viewers member, you’re a part of one thing collectively, a communion. Any actor has skilled that off evening: a not-so-engaged viewers, which has at all times confounded me, because it feels a collective determination (and fairly a thriller, as you hope you’re performing on the identical stage with the identical conviction each single efficiency). However viewers is a particular and memorable few hours. It’s a present. A spirited and enthralling volley. It’s sustenance. To be part of that, experiencing the tales of individuals so completely different from ourselves and listening to the songs that make us hum as we depart the theater — frankly, we couldn’t want all of that extra.

This isn’t simply New York’s drawback: I really feel horrible about regional theaters, just like the Cincinnati Playhouse, which I grew up attending. However New York particularly wants theater as a result of so many New Yorkers want theater — the 1000’s of individuals employed instantly and not directly by the trade, doing collateral work, from the servers on the surrounding eating places to the folks liable for dry-cleaning costumes. Theater is the way in which we induce guests to come back to our metropolis and plan these particular afternoons and evenings, which maintain such an enormous internet of my fellow residents employed and afloat. All of the folks I do know and all of the folks I don’t know who’re out of labor want theater for the hire, and the mortgage, and youngsters’s educations — all of the numerous “ands” which can be creating a lot nervousness throughout town and the nation.

I used to be speculated to have spent this spring and summer season onstage in Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite.” My make-up remains to be sitting there on the Hudson Theatre — so are my audio system and my e book. No less than we cleaned out the fridge. Any theater skilled can look again to March 9, 10 and 11 and recall these rumblings; I keep in mind searching into the home throughout our tech rehearsals and questioning, “Who’s speaking? Why is John Benjamin Hickey speaking to the stage supervisor?” You felt such as you had one thing looming in entrance of you, one thing you didn’t wish to hear. We realized by that Wednesday that it was inevitable, however we thought we’d be again in two weeks. We additionally assumed the federal government would step in: We couldn’t have recognized the financial and private devastation for thus many within the absence of motion.

Now, I’m enormously hopeful, however everyone knows to be sensible in regards to the timing. We don’t marry ourselves to a reopening date. Theater presents some particular and difficult challenges — you don’t need viewers members to really feel they’ve to watch themselves, because the consolation stage is every part. Opening theaters with out masks appears a lot additional away. However I’m encouraging folks to come back again to New York and reinvest in our group. Whether or not it’s a theater or a small enterprise, you possibly can’t reopen a enterprise till you will have the patrons there — it’s a psychological factor. And I imagine it’s incumbent upon individuals who’ve had success on this metropolis to reinvest, to come back house.

I’m seeing this within the West Village, the place I’ve lived for 28 years and the place I run a retailer that has fortunately seen extra visitors these days. Over the weeks after Labor Day, I’ve come to really feel actually inspired by indicators of life. I’m feeling that extra persons are actually prepared to stay it out, and that appears like proof of one thing elemental in our metropolis.

Whereas it’s inconceivable to know what’s going to occur with theater, it’s clear that what comes forward might be completely different from what got here earlier than for causes completely unrelated to COVID-19. A part of why I’m longing for its return is the sense of a cultural shift that was already underway and so needed and essential, with new voices, new factors of view and new funding within the theater from performers and the audiences.

That may maybe marry with some acquainted names, and the completely satisfied collision creates an pleasure that wasn’t essentially there earlier than. Viewers members who really feel their tales haven’t been instructed onstage can know that’s going to alter, and that their tales will coexist a number of doorways down from your complete historical past of theater. One thing a veteran theatergoer would possibly by no means have seen coming coexists on the identical block as revivals of Neil Simon and “The Music Man,” with a complete artistic universe in between. Those that have missed attending performs can revive a cherished custom, and a beforehand untapped viewers can begin a brand new one.