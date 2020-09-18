Sarah Jones, Giovanni Ribisi, Alexia Landeau Join Julie Delpy’s Dramedy

Sarah Jones (“Marriage Story”), Giovanni Ribisi (“Avatar”) and Alexia Landeau (“Day Out of Days”) have joined the forged of Julie Delpy’s upcoming dramedy collection “On the Verge,” a co-production between Canal Plus and Netflix.

Canal Plus will air the collection in France, with Netflix distributing it in the remainder of world. “On The Verge” was co-developed by Canal Plus’s Authentic Creation label. Manufacturing lately began in Los Angeles.

Delpy, who created the collection and co-wrote it with Landeau, may also headline “On the Verge” alongside Elisabeth Shue, as beforehand introduced. With Jones, Ribisi and Landeau on board, the important thing forged is now full.

“On the Verge” is about 4 feminine mates of their late forties — two of them performed by Delpy and Shue — who select to make use of midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, however as a possibility for private reinvention, with the hope of lastly dwelling lives that embody their beliefs and values.

The 12-episode collection is being govt produced by Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler at The Movie TV, Rola Bauer, and Olivier Gauriat at Barnstormer.

“On the Verge” marks Delpy’s first foray into TV drama. Delpy is greatest recognized for her work in entrance of and behind the digicam on Richard Linklater’s trilogy “Earlier than Dawn,” “Earlier than Sundown” and “Earlier than Midnight.” Delpy additionally co-wrote the scripts of all three motion pictures which earned her Oscar nominations for “Earlier than Midnight” and “Earlier than Sundown.”

Delpy most lately directed the motherhood-themed drama “My Zoe,” which world premiered within the Platform part on the Toronto Movie Competition in 2019.

The L.A.-based filmmaker has additionally showcased her expertise for comedy and satire by means of her work, particularly together with her French-language movies “Two Days in Paris” and “Two Days in New York.”