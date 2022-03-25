Sarah Michelle Gellar desires Zendaya to superstar in a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

The protagonist of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has commented that “I might vote for Zandaya“to be the protagonist of a imaginable reboot of the collection.

As reported by means of Bloody Disgusting, Sarah Michelle Gellar instructed Evan Ross Katz, the creator of a brand new e-book known as Into Each Technology a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, that “I might vote for Zendaya” to superstar in a reboot of the collection that aired between 1997 and 2003.

Zendaya Symbol Credit score: Steven Ferdman/Getty Photographs

This 12 months marks Buffy’s twenty fifth anniversary, and Gellar concept it will be the absolute best time to percentage who do you suppose could be a dream solid for the position.

The e-book additionally goals to rejoice this milestone. The legitimate synopsis says that “Evan Ross Katz explores the cultural relevance of the collection via a e-book that is a part oral historical past, phase party, and phase reminiscence of a non-public fandom that also resonates universally many years later.“

Zendaya has had some giant roles in Spider-Guy: No Method House as MJ, within the collection Euphoria as its lead, Rue Bennett, and in Dune as Chani.

Even supposing there was no legitimate announcement of a reboot of Buffy, there was communicate of it on Fox and outdoor of it. In 2018, the studio used to be stated to be open to a reboot when its writer, Joss Whedon, used to be prepared to greenlight it. Since then, allegations of abuse and unprofessional habits in opposition to Whedon have come to the fore, with two resources claiming that Gellar herself had an overly strained dating with him.