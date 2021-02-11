Sarah Michelle Gellar, Others Respond to Joss Whedon Allegations

A number of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” stars — together with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Amber Benson — have responded to the allegations that the present’s creator Joss Whedon abused his energy on the units of “Buffy,” its spin-off “Angel,” and the DC Movies function “Justice League.”

“Whereas I’m proud to have my title related to Buffy Summers, I don’t need to be endlessly related to the title Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote in a press release on Instagram.

The actor stated she is not going to be making any additional statements on the matter, since she is “extra targeted on elevating my household and surviving a pandemic.” However, she added, “I stand with all survivors of abuse and am happy with them for talking out.”

Gellar’s full assertion is under.

Gellar’s “Buffy” co-star Charisma Carpenter posted a prolonged assertion to Twitter earlier on Wednesday alleging Whedon “abused his energy on quite a few events” on the set of “Buffy” and “Angel,” together with asking her, after studying she was pregnant, if she was “going to preserve it.” Carpenter’s being pregnant was included into the present, however after the actor gave start, she says she was fired.

Carpenter stated she got here ahead in gentle of the allegations by “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher that Whedon engaged in “gross, abusive, unprofessional and utterly unacceptable” conduct on the set of the 2017 superhero movie, which Fisher posted to his Twitter feed in July. (Whedon had no remark.) Fisher’s allegations ultimately led to an investigation of “Justice League” by WarnerMedia, which Carpenter says she was part of.

Shortly after Carpenter posted her assertion, different “Buffy” co-stars additionally voiced their help of Carpenter, and alluded to their very own allegations of misconduct on the present, which ran from 1997 to 2003 on the WB and UPN (which later merged to the CW).

Trachtenberg, who performed Buffy Summers’ younger sister Daybreak on the present, re-posted Gellar’s assertion to her personal Instagram feed, and commented that Whedon’s conduct along with her “as an adolescent” was “not acceptable.”

“Thanks @sarahmgellar for saying this,” Trachtenberg wrote. “I’m courageous sufficient now as a 35 yr previous girl…. To repost this. As a result of. This should. Be recognized. As an adolescent. Together with his not acceptable conduct……” Later, Trachtenberg added, “What he did was very dangerous. However we win. By surviving!”

A rep for Trachtenberg stated she has no additional remark.

Benson — who performed Tara, the girlfriend of wiccan Willow (Alyson Hannigan), and was killed off in Season 6 of “Buffy” — posted to Twitter alleging that the present was a “poisonous setting and it begins from the highest.”

“There was quite a lot of injury carried out throughout that point and many people are nonetheless processing it twenty plus years later,” Benson wrote.

Clare Kramer, who performed the villain Glory on Season 5 of “Buffy,” stated on Twitter she stands with Carpenter, Benson, and Fisher “and others who’ve the energy to come ahead with their reality. A variety of this trade wants a reset.”

A rep for Whedon declined to touch upon Carpenter’s allegations, and didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Trachtenberg and Benson’s allegations.