Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Amazon YA Comedy Pilot ‘Scorching Pink’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready to star in the YA comedy “Scorching Pink,” which has been ordered to pilot at Amazon, Selection has discovered.

The present is loosely impressed by Elana Okay. Arnold’s e book “What Ladies Are Made Of.” Within the e book, Nina Faye was raised to imagine that there is no such thing as a such factor as unconditional love, that means she’s going to do something for her boyfriend to show her worthiness. However when he breaks up together with her, Nina is misplaced and units out to discover out what the situations of affection actually are.

Elisabeth Holm created “Scorching Pink,” with Holm additionally government producing. Desiree Akhavan will direct and government produce the pilot. Rebecca Inexperienced may also government produce together with Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna. Amazon Studios will produce in affiliation with Annapurna.

Gellar is probably finest recognized for her iconic main position in the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” sequence. She can be recognized for her time on exhibits like “All My Youngsters” and “The Loopy Ones.” On the function aspect, Gellar has starred in a quite a few hits just like the “I Know What You Did Final Summer season” franchise and the “Scooby-Doo” live-action movies. She has additionally starred in movies comparable to “Merciless Intentions,” “The Grudge” movies, and “TMNT.”

She is repped by ICM, Brillstein Leisure Companions, and Morris Yorn. Holm is repped by UTA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Amazon has been trying to increase its YA slate for a while now. To that finish, the streamer already has the YA drama “The Wilds,” which has been renewed for a second season, in addition to the upcoming YA drama “Panic.”