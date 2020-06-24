Sarah Paulson: 10 Movie and TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Along with taking part in a wrongfully institutionalized journalist, the headmistress for a faculty of witches, and a two-headed touring sideshow act to call a couple of of her American Horror Story roles, Sarah Paulson received an Emmy and Golden Globe for The Individuals vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and is ready to play Nurse Ratched in a collection prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. These are her solely her TV roles, whereas on the massive display screen she has been a psychiatrist with questionable intentions in Glass, an skilled mover of stolen gadgets in Ocean’s 8, and one of many first victims of a lethal pure phenomenon in Chook Field.