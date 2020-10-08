Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish Get Naked in New Mail-in Voting PSA

A gaggle of Hollywood celebrities acquired bare in a brand new PSA to convey consideration to “bare poll” legal guidelines, which require voters in 16 states to position their mail-in ballots in two completely different envelopes — one inside the opposite and in a selected order — for his or her votes to be counted.

The advert (watch under) contains a stripped-down-to-their-birthday-suits roster that features Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman (and her father Donald), Josh Gad and Ryan Michelle Bathe, in addition to a totally dressed Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen). Within the spot, the celebs implore voters on the mandatory steps they need to take when voting by mail and urge voters to mail or drop off their ballots ASAP.

The PSA was created by RepresentUs, which describes itself as a nonpartisan group targeted on voting rights. RepresentUs lately created the viral “Dictators” adverts that includes deepfakes of Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin to rally American voters.

Votes that aren’t counted as a result of they don’t adjust to “bare poll” legal guidelines might notably have an effect on the end result in the swing state of Pennsylvania, in keeping with RepresentUs. “Naked ballots are the brand new hanging chads,” RepresentUs co-founder and CEO Josh Silver stated in a press release. “The actual fact is that if you happen to use the incorrect pen colour or don’t assemble your mail-in poll accurately, your vote could not rely. This isn’t a partisan problem; it impacts all folks planning to vote by mail.”

Added Silver, “We’re grateful to this dedicated and gifted group for making an attention grabbing video so that everybody understands what they should do to make sure their vote is counted.”

Watch the video under or at this hyperlink: