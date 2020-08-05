Sarajevo Film Festival Shifts Online as COVID Surges

The Sarajevo Film Festival has shifted this 12 months’s version on-line, abandoning plans for a largely bodily occasion, as COVID 19 charges surge in Bosnia.

In an announcement, the organizers stated the choice “confirms the Sarajevo Film Festival’s accountability and dedication to its neighborhood.” The fest will run Aug. 14-21 as deliberate.

The world premiere of “Focus, Grandma,” helmed by Bosnian director Pjer Žalica, opens the pageant’s program. The movie will likely be obtainable for viewing worldwide at ondemand.sff.ba, the occasion’s on-line platform.

The pageant’s Masterclass Program is organized in cooperation with Selection and will likely be obtainable worldwide through the Selection Streaming Room.

As beforehand introduced, CineLink Trade Days will likely be held on-line Aug. 15-20. Details about the trade program will likely be obtainable at http://www.cinelinkindustrydays.com. Talks on the most recent trade tendencies with greater than 40 movie professionals from all over the world will likely be obtainable on ondemand.sff.ba below CineLink Talks.