Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian tv display directed via Kedar Sinde. The display is made below the banner of Optimystix Leisure productions. It starred Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The display was once premiered from 22 February 2021 to 23 April 2021. This was once the second one season of Saas Bina Sasural and first of all titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.
|Identify
|Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
|Primary Solid
|Anjali Tatrari
Kunal Saluja
Darshan Jariwala
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Kedar Sinde
|Manufacturer
|Vipul D. Shah
|Screenplay
|Shruti Tiwari
|Discussion
|Virat Basoya
|Song
|Showik Chaturvedi
|Editor
|Shatrujit Singh
Kapil Ubana
|DoP
|Pushpank Gawde
|Sound Fashion designer
|Ajay Singh
|Manufacturing Design
|Tina Dharamsay
|Stylist
|Sanchi Arjun
|Manufacturing Head
|Toni Singh
|Inventive Director
|Arushi Sood
|Inventive Manufacturer
|Hemant Kewani
|Manufacturing Space
|Optimystix Leisure
Solid
Right here’s your complete forged of TV display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :
Anjali Tatrari
As : Sargam
Kunal Saluja
As : Aparshakti Awasthi/Appu
Darshan Jariwala
As : Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)
Apara Mehta
As : Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mom)
Deepak Gheewala
As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)
Ojas Rawal
As : Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Vishnu Bholwani
As : Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Yash Sehgal
As : Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Akash Makhija
As : Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Krish Chugh
As : Akki (Asha Amar’s son)
Sanat Vyas
As : Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)
Time
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii was once telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Leisure Tv. Because of Covid-19 spoil and occasional TRP, the display unexpectedly stopped via the channel inside of 2 months of its unlock. It additionally can also be circulation on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This display changed India Wali Maa within the time slot.
|Channel Identify
|Sony Leisure Tv
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown)
|Operating Time
|22-25 Minute
|Beginning Date
|22 February 2021
|Ultimate Episode
|23 April 2021
|General Episodes
|45 Episodes
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
If in case you have extra information about the display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour