Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian tv display directed via Kedar Sinde. The display is made below the banner of Optimystix Leisure productions. It starred Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The display was once premiered from 22 February 2021 to 23 April 2021. This was once the second one season of Saas Bina Sasural and first of all titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.

Identify Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
Primary Solid Anjali Tatrari
Kunal Saluja
Darshan Jariwala
Style Romance, Drama
Director Kedar Sinde
Manufacturer Vipul D. Shah
Screenplay Shruti Tiwari
Discussion Virat Basoya
Song Showik Chaturvedi
Editor Shatrujit Singh
Kapil Ubana
DoP Pushpank Gawde
Sound Fashion designer Ajay Singh
Manufacturing Design Tina Dharamsay
Stylist Sanchi Arjun
Manufacturing Head Toni Singh
Inventive Director Arushi Sood
Inventive Manufacturer Hemant Kewani
Manufacturing Space Optimystix Leisure

Solid

Right here’s your complete forged of TV display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :

As : Sargam

Anjali Tatrari

As : Sargam

Kunal Saluja

Kunal Saluja

As : Aparshakti Awasthi/Appu

Darshan Jariwala

Darshan Jariwala

As : Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)

Apara Mehta

Apara Mehta

As : Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mom)

Deepak Gheewala

Deepak Gheewala

As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)

Ojas Rawal

Ojas Rawal

As : Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Vishnu Bholwani

Vishnu Bholwani

As : Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Yash Sehgal

Yash Sehgal

As : Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Akash Makhija

Akash Makhija

As : Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Krish Chugh

Krish Chugh

As : Akki (Asha Amar’s son)

Sanat Vyas

Sanat Vyas

As : Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)

Time

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii was once telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Leisure Tv. Because of Covid-19 spoil and occasional TRP, the display unexpectedly stopped via the channel inside of 2 months of its unlock. It additionally can also be circulation on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This display changed India Wali Maa within the time slot.

Channel Identify Sony Leisure Tv
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown)
Operating Time 22-25 Minute
Beginning Date 22 February 2021
Ultimate Episode 23 April 2021
General Episodes 45 Episodes
Language Hindi
Nation India

Promo

If in case you have extra information about the display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

