Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian tv display directed by means of Kedar Sinde. The display is made below the banner of Optimystix Leisure productions. It starred Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The display is premiered from 22 February 2021 to 23 April 2021. That is the second one season of Saas Bina Sasural and first of all titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.
|Identify
|Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
|Primary Solid
|Anjali Tatrari
Kunal Saluja
Darshan Jariwala
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Kedar Sinde
|Manufacturer
|Vipul D. Shah
|Screenplay
|Shruti Tiwari
|Discussion
|Virat Basoya
|Track
|Showik Chaturvedi
|Editor
|Shatrujit Singh
Kapil Ubana
|DoP
|Pushpank Gawde
|Sound Clothier
|Ajay Singh
|Manufacturing Design
|Tina Dharamsay
|Stylist
|Sanchi Arjun
|Manufacturing Head
|Toni Singh
|Inventive Director
|Arushi Sood
|Inventive Manufacturer
|Hemant Kewani
|Manufacturing Area
|Optimystix Leisure
Solid
Right here’s the entire forged of TV display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :
Anjali Tatrari
As : Sargam
Kunal Saluja
As : Aparshakti Awasthi/Appu
Darshan Jariwala
As : Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)
Apara Mehta
As : Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mom)
Deepak Gheewala
As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)
Ojas Rawal
As : Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Vishnu Bholwani
As : Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Yash Sehgal
As : Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Akash Makhija
As : Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Krish Chugh
As : Akki (Asha Amar’s son)
Sanat Vyas
As : Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)
Time
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii used to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Leisure Tv. Because of Covid-19 damage and occasional TRP, the display all at once stopped by means of the channel inside of 2 months of its liberate. It additionally may also be move on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This display changed India Wali Maa within the time slot.
|Channel Identify
|Sony Leisure Tv
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown)
|Operating Time
|22-25 Minute
|Beginning Date
|22 February 2021
|Ultimate Episode
|23 April 2021
|Overall Episodes
|45 Episodes
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
