Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian tv display directed by means of Kedar Sinde. The display is made below the banner of Optimystix Leisure productions. It starred Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The display is premiered from 22 February 2021 to 23 April 2021. That is the second one season of Saas Bina Sasural and first of all titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.

Identify Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii Primary Solid Anjali Tatrari

Kunal Saluja

Darshan Jariwala Style Romance, Drama Director Kedar Sinde Manufacturer Vipul D. Shah Screenplay Shruti Tiwari Discussion Virat Basoya Track Showik Chaturvedi Editor Shatrujit Singh

Kapil Ubana DoP Pushpank Gawde Sound Clothier Ajay Singh Manufacturing Design Tina Dharamsay Stylist Sanchi Arjun Manufacturing Head Toni Singh Inventive Director Arushi Sood Inventive Manufacturer Hemant Kewani Manufacturing Area Optimystix Leisure

Solid

Right here’s the entire forged of TV display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :

Anjali Tatrari

As : Sargam

Kunal Saluja

As : Aparshakti Awasthi/Appu

Darshan Jariwala

As : Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)

Apara Mehta

As : Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mom)

Deepak Gheewala

As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)

Ojas Rawal

As : Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Vishnu Bholwani

As : Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Yash Sehgal

As : Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Akash Makhija

As : Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Krish Chugh

As : Akki (Asha Amar’s son)

Sanat Vyas

As : Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)

Time

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii used to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Leisure Tv. Because of Covid-19 damage and occasional TRP, the display all at once stopped by means of the channel inside of 2 months of its liberate. It additionally may also be move on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This display changed India Wali Maa within the time slot.

Channel Identify Sony Leisure Tv Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown) Operating Time 22-25 Minute Beginning Date 22 February 2021 Ultimate Episode 23 April 2021 Overall Episodes 45 Episodes Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

