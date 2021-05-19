Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian tv display directed by means of Kedar Sinde. The display is made below the banner of Optimystix Leisure productions. It starred Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The display is premiered from 22 February 2021 to 23 April 2021. That is the second one season of Saas Bina Sasural and first of all titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.

Identify Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
Primary Solid Anjali Tatrari
Kunal Saluja
Darshan Jariwala
Style Romance, Drama
Director Kedar Sinde
Manufacturer Vipul D. Shah
Screenplay Shruti Tiwari
Discussion Virat Basoya
Track Showik Chaturvedi
Editor Shatrujit Singh
Kapil Ubana
DoP Pushpank Gawde
Sound Clothier Ajay Singh
Manufacturing Design Tina Dharamsay
Stylist Sanchi Arjun
Manufacturing Head Toni Singh
Inventive Director Arushi Sood
Inventive Manufacturer Hemant Kewani
Manufacturing Area Optimystix Leisure

Solid

Right here’s the entire forged of TV display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :

Anjali Tatrari

As : Sargam

Kunal Saluja

As : Aparshakti Awasthi/Appu

Darshan Jariwala

As : Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)

Apara Mehta

As : Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mom)

Deepak Gheewala

As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)

Ojas Rawal

As : Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Vishnu Bholwani

As : Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Yash Sehgal

As : Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Akash Makhija

As : Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Krish Chugh

As : Akki (Asha Amar’s son)

Sanat Vyas

As : Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)

Time

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii used to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Leisure Tv. Because of Covid-19 damage and occasional TRP, the display all at once stopped by means of the channel inside of 2 months of its liberate. It additionally may also be move on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This display changed India Wali Maa within the time slot.

Channel Identify Sony Leisure Tv
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped because of Covid-19 lockdown)
Operating Time 22-25 Minute
Beginning Date 22 February 2021
Ultimate Episode 23 April 2021
Overall Episodes 45 Episodes
Language Hindi
Nation India

Promo

Sargam ki Sadhe Saati | Mon- Fri 8:30 PM

If in case you have extra information about the display Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

