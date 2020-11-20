Sarkari Naukri 2021 in Bihar: Bihar will have a bumper restoration, Nitish government will give 2 lakh jobs in New Year! Know details ..

Sarkari Naukri 2021 in Bihar: In the coming new year 2021, a large number of youth in Bihar are likely to get government jobs. According to the information received, this number will be around 2 lakhs. It includes dozens of posts including assistant professor, teacher, Bihar Administrative Service officer, junior engineer, inspector, constable. The restoration process is in progress for this. It is expected to be completed in a few months. Also Read – India Post Recruitment 2020: 2582 vacancies in Indian post for 10th pass will be admitted without examination and interview, apply from this link

In the new year in Bihar, in addition to more than 4600 Assistant Professors in Education Department and 3270 AYUSH Doctor in Health Department, more than 1600 inter-level posts, 1050 Junior Engineers, 271 Judicial Service Officers and Joint Entrance Competition Examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission. There are hundreds of jobs available on the basis. The Engineering Polytechnic College also has about 3000 teacher posts vacant.

Explain that the process of restoration of more than 27 thousand posts is going on in Bihar Police itself. It consists of the posts of Daroga, Sergeant, ASI (Steno), constable and driver constable. Apart from this, the Assistant Jail Superintendent under the Department of Prison, the Home Guard includes the constable and the constable, the Forest Officer and Forest Officer under the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the reinstatement of the post of Enforcement Under Inspector and the Mobile Squad Constable under the Transport Department. .

According to media reports, apart from permanent jobs, a large number of contractual posts have to be restored. These include 5000 thousand non-academic posts in Engineering and Polytechnic College, 589 auditors, 477 Block Panchayat Raj officials, and about 2000 posts of accountants, technical assistants and experts in the same department.

Apart from this, advertisement for appointment for contract or permanent job can be issued on a large scale in district, divisional and departments too. However, its number is not yet decided. It is likely to be decided after getting the details from the departments. In this way, a total of two lakh new jobs will be available in the new year.