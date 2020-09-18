Sarkari Naukri in UP: Yogi government’s big decision, government posts will be filled in 3 months, joining letter will be found within 6 months

Sarkari Naukri in UP: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has taken a big decision amid the economic downturn due to Corona virus. The government has decided to complete the recruitment process of vacant government posts in the state within three months. For this, on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath has sought the details of the vacant posts from all the departments of the meeting with the officials. CM Yogi Adityanath has also instructed the officials to complete the recruitment process at the earliest and give a joining letter within 6 months. Also Read – Recruitment Agency in UP: CM Yogi announced, an agency to be formed for recruitment examinations on the lines of Government of India

CM Yogi held a meeting of officers at Lok Bhavan today and said that so far three lakh recruitments have been done in the same transparent manner, start the next recruitment process in the same manner and within 6 months the candidate should be appointed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to immediately apprise him about the vacant posts in all departments and directed them to start the recruitment process in the next three months: Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/LwgYiACjij – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2020

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the way the recruitment of Public Service Commission has been done in a fair and transparent manner in the state, the same way the recruitment process has to be completed. He told that till now three lakh government recruitments have been done in the state, in which one lakh 37 thousand police jobs, 50 thousand teachers are recruited and posts in more than one lakh other departments have been filled.

CM Shree @myogiadityanath G has instructed all departments to provide details of vacant posts. He has said that in accordance with the selection process for 03 lakh posts completed in the last three and a half years, the appointment letters should be distributed in 06 months while conducting the recruitment process in the next 03 months. – CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 18, 2020

State Additional Secretary Avnish Awasthi said that the CM has immediately sought the details of vacant posts from all departments in the state and has started the recruitment process within three months and has given orders to distribute appointment letters within 6 months. Additional Secretary said that CM will soon hold a meeting of different departments about this.

This is a great opportunity for the citizens of UP to get a job in the constantly rising unemployment period, now bumper jobs are going to be out in the government departments of the state soon. This is going to benefit lakhs of people who are preparing for government jobs.