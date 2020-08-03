SAS Who Dares Wins confirms staff line-up change as Jay and Ollie leave Channel 4 show

Channel 4 has confirmed that SAS Who Dares Wins can be present process some modifications forward of its upcoming sixth collection – with long-term presenter Ollie Ollerton stepping away from the collection.

Ollerton has been a part of the presenting staff on all 5 of the common collection plus the 2 movie star additions because it debuted in 2015, however is not going to return for its subsequent run.

In the meantime, Jay Morton, who joined the show in 2020, can even not be a part of the staff for the sixth collection.

RadioTimes.com understands that the change to the presenting staff is an editorial resolution in a bid to clean up the show, though replacements haven’t been introduced at this stage.

A press release from Channel 4 learn, “Planning for collection 6 of SAS: Who Dares Wins is underway, with strict security measures and protocols in place to make sure a secure filming surroundings, according to authorities recommendation.

“Now in its sixth 12 months of filming, some modifications have been made. Ollie Ollerton has stepped away from this collection after a massively profitable seven collection with the show to give attention to his new health app, Battle Prepared 360.

“Ollie continues to be related to the SAS: Who Dares Wins Model as a DS for SAS: Who Dares Wins Australia.

“Ollie has made an distinctive contribution to SAS: Who Dares Wins and the experience and expertise he delivered to the DS (Directing Staff) staff has been a lot valued. We want him nice success together with his future tasks.”

On Morton departing the collection, Channel 4 mentioned, “Jay joined the newest civilian collection of SAS: Who Dares Wins, working undercover for the DS, earlier than becoming a member of the staff for the rest of each the civilian and movie star collection. Along with his distinctive Particular Forces expertise he made a precious contribution to the collection.”

The assertion continued {that a} new announcement can be revealed in “due course.”

SAS Who Dares Wins is a navy coaching actuality show that pits a bunch of contestants in opposition to one another as they goal to finish a two-week lengthy coaching course that’s designed to copy Particular Air Service choice course of.

Chief presenter Ant Middleton will stay in place for the upcoming run, which is anticipated to air in some unspecified time in the future in 2021.

On the lookout for options on what to look at subsequent? Discover out with our TV Information.