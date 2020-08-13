SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Ollie Ollerton says instructors threatened to quit after he was dropped in “variety drive”

SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton has claimed the opposite instructors on the Channel Four collection threatened to go away after the broadcaster axed him from the present.

The previous soldier is ready to get replaced in the following collection of the military-style competitors, in a bid to diversify the present’s line-up of instructors, in accordance to The Solar.

Talking to the publication, the 49-year-old, who has appeared on all seven seasons of SAS, stated he was “disillusioned and shocked” by his elimination from the collection.

“5 years in the past we put our heads above the parapet for the primary time ever – threatening our safety as former members of the Particular Forces – to deliver that present to fruition. I anticipated that loyalty to be reciprocated. It clearly wasn’t,” he added.

“I’d slightly have left after doing one thing mistaken, as no less than I might have understood it.”

Ollerton isn’t the one teacher set to be reduce from the present, with Channel Four reportedly dropping his co-star Jay Morton additionally. The 2 instructors will reportedly get replaced by a brand new recruit and Ollerton says this determination has been taken in order to match new variety pointers.

The ex-marine additionally claimed the opposite instructors – Ant Middleton, Jason ‘Cunning’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham – threatened to quit the collection once they discovered of Ollerton’s departure, earlier than including that he satisfied all of them to keep with out him.

“There are two varieties of folks in this world, those that can do the job and people who can’t. I don’t care what color they’re,” he stated. “I really feel folks forcing the range agenda upon us are literally maintaining racism alive and making a divide. It doesn’t enable us to unify.”

He added that variety among the many staff of instructors can be tough to obtain due to numbers in the army: “There’s a low quantity of ethnic minorities who apply to get in the army, then the quantity of people that get by Particular Forces choice is low.”

He continued: “Then you definately’ve one other situation, getting individuals who need to be on TV, as a result of lots of Particular Forces on the market won’t do this present. By no means. Not an opportunity.”

When requested whether or not variety creates a greater staff, he stated: “No, nice people with good staff ethics do. You both can do your job or you’ll be able to’t do your job.”

“The extra we drive this agenda — and drive variety over performance — it’s simply going to create extra friction between folks inside a staff, slightly than simply permitting a staff to do what it does. We’re human beings and we work collectively no matter color, gender or age.”

Ollerton additionally tweeted about his interview with The Solar, writing that it’s “time to transfer ahead” and thanking his followers for supporting to present, earlier than teasing: “Thrilling initiatives to come”.

SAS: Who Dares Wins first started on Channel 4 in 2015 and has since aired 5 civilian collection and two superstar collection.

The final collection of Movie star SAS: Who Dares Wins ended in Might, with Paralympian Lauren Steadman and DJ Locksmith rising as winners. The present’s subsequent collection is due to air subsequent yr.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel Four for remark however has but to obtain a response.

