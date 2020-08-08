Sasha Banks opens door for cousin Snoop Dogg to return to WWE

Sasha Banks desires the world to learn about her well-known household and closeness to cousin Snoop Dogg, in addition to opening the door for the rapper to make a WWE return as soon as lockdown restrictions are eased.

The Boss not too long ago stormed her means to a document fifth RAW Girls’s Championship belt after defeating Asuka final week and as her inventory continues to rise, she spoke out about her well-known relative.

In an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, Banks was requested whether or not Snoop Dogg can be that includes in WWE present within the foreseeable future: “He’s simply the very best ever, so each time he desires to come to WWE, he’s greater than welcome.

“I’m undecided about any time quickly with this pandemic, however each time issues begin going once more, each time there’s extra at stake.

“I admire him at all times having my again, at all times supporting me. He has at all times believed in my dream of being a WWE celebrity. It’s tremendous cool that I’ve such a tremendous cousin with such a tremendous assist system.

The duo have already featured collectively within the ring, or simply outdoors of it, as Snoop Dogg rapped for Banks (who has plans to personal WWE in 5 to 10 years) on her means to the ring at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

He guest-hosted RAW in 2009 and has made spontaneous cameo appearances over time, to the purpose of incomes a spot within the WWE Corridor of Fame.

Banks is pleased with her hyperlinks to the world-renowned artist, and needs the world to hear about it.

“The hyperlink is within the blood. He’s household. Actually, I don’t hear it sufficient. I don’t hear sufficient that Sasha Banks is cousin to Snoop Dogg, I don’t hear it sufficient.

“Lots of people don’t know that. As a result of I’m Sasha Banks, as a result of I’ve put within the work, my title alone is like ‘bam, she’s a star’ and you then look me up and also you’re like ‘wait, she’s associated to Snoop Dogg too? Rattling, that household is bomb.’

“I do know loads of different folks can’t relate…”

