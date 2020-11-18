Sasha Banks Talks ‘Mandalorian,’ ‘Survivor Sequence’

It’s a good time to be Sasha Banks.

The WWE star is just not solely rolling into this Sunday’s “Survivor Sequence” pay-per-view as a part of her first run as SmackDown Girls’s Champion, however she is contemporary off her onscreen performing debut within the hit Disney Plus sequence “The Mandalorian.” Banks, who has carried out within the ring for WWE since 2012, appeared in final week’s episode of the “Star Wars” sequence as Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian resistance fighter.

Selection spoke together with her about her new championship spot in WWE, what her expertise filming “The Mandalorian” was like, and who would win ought to the WWE Universe and the “Star Wars” Universe go to battle.

Congratulations in your first run as SmackDown Girls’s Champion. I do know you’re no stranger to championship gold, so does having this title really feel any totally different?

It feels a lot totally different this time round. I really feel like ever since I got here again from my little break the place I actually simply tried to search out my ardour once more, my wrestling has simply been *mwah* chef’s kiss. I imply, I’ve at all times been nice, wonderful. However the seasonings that I’ve been including in 2020 have simply been tasting so freakin’ good that I simply can not cease and I can not wait to do extra. Being the SmackDown Girls’s Champion, meaning I’m utterly the perfect. I at all times say ‘I’m the perfect.’ I actually know 100% that I’m the best wrestler of all time, however I’ve so many new rivals. I sit up for going through so many new faces, so many new matchups, and it actually lets me fall asleep dreaming of pleasure for each Friday night time understanding what I’m going to have.

And now you’re going through Asuka, the Uncooked Girls’s Champion, at “Survivor Sequence.” You two have had some traditional matches earlier than, so what do you hope to get out of this one?

Asuka is, if not among the best, the perfect competitor in our division. And he or she is a legend in Japan. She is among the longest-reigning champions in our firm. Now we have thrown it down up to now, however I really feel like each single day, we need to get higher in each single manner. We need to do the perfect. And now that we characterize our personal manufacturers, and being the champions, we’re actually simply going to go there Sunday and show who’s the perfect of the perfect. SmackDown is Group Blue. That’s why my hair is blue. That’s why I’m the Blueprint. That’s why I’m actually the best. I’ve to point out her that I’m the perfect at all the pieces. She is nice. However I’m better.

So are you planning to only stroll proper by way of her on Sunday?

I plan on simply killing the present. Stealing the present like I at all times do, and simply leaving you guys breathless. Like perpetually. They’re at all times like, ‘Man, Sasha Banks, she did it once more. She did it once more.’”

You talked about there are plenty of nice rivals in your division proper now. Do you could have your eyes on anybody specifically to face throughout your championship reign?

Oh man, there’s so many. I do know proper now Carmella is coming after me. However there could be the entire lineup. There’s not only one, you already know? I’ve Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca, Natalya, these are all ladies that I like a lot. And I can not wait to wrestle as a result of all of them encourage me. And like I stated, this ladies’s division is the perfect ladies’s division ever. Each time I stroll in that locker room, I simply know that the long run is in good palms. I do know that there’s going to be a lot magic to create with these ladies, and I simply can’t wait to do it with all of them.

On condition that stage of competitors, how do you’re feeling in regards to the present state of WWE and wrestling on the whole?

I feel it’s so unbelievable to see how a lot hope WWE brings the world and the way a lot that we are able to simply go entertain by way of these making an attempt instances. It brings me hope and it brings me pleasure, understanding that I can go into work and legit reside my dream and put smiles on folks’s faces, and to have the expertise and the brotherhood and the sisterhood of my friends. It’s so superior. I adore it. I’m so grateful for wrestling for giving me a sole function and a pleasure in life. Simply to unfold happiness and smiles all over the world as a result of there’s nothing else I somewhat be doing presently proper now than, you already know, bumping my ass off. However I adore it so, a lot. I feel it’s such a particular place the place you may create a lot magic.

And I’ve to ask about your position on “The Mandalorian.” That has bought to be such an enormous deal for you. How did you get on the present?

It’s an enormous deal. I nonetheless can not recover from it. It nonetheless doesn’t really feel actual to me. The extra interviews I do, the extra I really feel like ‘Oh, my God, holy–‘ I’m telling you proper now, it nonetheless doesn’t really feel actual to me. It’s frickin ‘Star Wars!’ One of many largest franchises in the entire world, one of many largest universes you may ever be part of.

So Jon Favreau got here to me as a result of he watched an interview that I did with ‘Sizzling Ones.’ And he actually favored me and bought my contact info. Then on FaceTime he requested me to be a part of ‘The Mandalorian.’ I used to be like, ‘Nicely, I can not say no,’ however I used to be so extremely nervous, as a result of I didn’t know if I used to be going to have the ability to do it with the WWE schedule. , we used to journey so much. However they made it work and all the pieces occurred. And it was such an unbelievable episode. I nonetheless simply can’t recover from how superior that was. Not solely to be a part of ‘Star Wars,’ however considered one of legit the best episodes within the historical past of tv like that. I might watch that on a regular basis. That was such a nasty ass introduction to the world of ‘Star Wars.’ I’m so grateful I saved Child Yoda! I can not recover from it. Oh my god.

What was it like stepping onto that set for the primary time understanding you have been going to be a part of the “Star Wars” canon perpetually?

It was past. Similar to the primary time ever seeing a wrestling ring. It’s like the primary time ever seeing something simply so magical. I’d hate to wreck like the way it regarded backstage, however you felt such as you have been in a special galaxy in a special world. It was so virtually straightforward to play a Mandalorian as a result of I used to be legit within the universe. And you already know, Jon Favreau and David Filoni and Bryce Howard, they have been so wonderful in the direction of me. Any questions I had, as a result of I used to be so extremely shy and nervous., they answered. However [Jon] jogged my memory ‘Uh, you do WWE each single week and also you do this reside. You might be wonderful. There’s a motive why I wished you to be part of the present.’ In order that made me really feel like dwelling and I completely gained an entire new household and I’m simply so grateful.

And also you talked slightly about Bryce Dallas Howard. She has obtained plenty of reward for her work on “The Mandalorian.” What was it like working together with her?

She actually, actually guided me and actually took me by my hand as a result of like I stated, I used to be so nervous. She texted me to ensure I all good. She walked me by way of all the pieces, if I had any questions. She was there for me. So it was so particular to see. And I used to be simply actually impressed by her and the way she handled all people. She was so all the way down to earth. I introduced plenty of her power into my work due to how extremely she handled me. And as you see she is getting a lot reward for her work as a result of she is simply so particular.

After which lastly, Sasha, I do know this can be powerful so that you can reply, but when the WWE Universe and the “Star Wars” Universe went to battle, who do you assume would win?

Oh my. Wow. Wow. , I I like love, love, love WWE. I like that it’s an enormous universe. It’s an enormous one. However ‘Star Wars’ has an entire whole galaxy. I don’t know if WWE is prepared for that. I imply, WWE is big. You have got Sasha Banks in your group, you may get by way of something. However I feel it’s in all probability higher to unite with the ‘Star Wars’ universe than to go towards them due to how large they’re. They’ve been round for a very long time, however so has WWE, so I undoubtedly assume WWE would stand a good likelihood however I’ve to say ‘Star Wars,’ I’m sorry.