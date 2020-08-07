Sasha Banks won’t fight Asuka at SummerSlam but plans to ‘personal WWE in five to ten years’

Sasha Banks has laughed off recommendations she’s going to face Asuka at SummerSlam later this month after their latest conflict ended with The Boss claiming her report fifth RAW Girls’s Championship.

The Blueprint spoke completely to RadioTimes.com about her future with WWE and claims she is completed with Asuka, and that the Japanese wrestler ought to say ‘thanks’ to Banks and tag group companion Bayley regardless of their victory.

Banks – who desires a WWE return for her cousin Snoop Dogg – additionally claims she plans to “personal WWE in five to 10 years”.

On the potential of getting her title pinched at SummerSlam, Banks stated: “There’s no one I’m nervous about going through, positively not Asuka. I’ve nothing to say to her.

“Does she have something to say to me and Bayley? Like, ‘thanks’ as a result of we received Kairi off her again. Now she will solely fear about herself so she ought to say ‘thanks Sasha Banks and Bayley, now I can give attention to myself and be a greater wrestler, higher champion’.

“But she’s not going to get that title again, she’s not going wrestle me once more as a result of I’m going to be sure I’ve at least safety round me. It’s my championship, my title and I’m going to maintain it without end.”

“I’m Sasha Banks, I all the time come in with a plan. I’m not nervous per se.

“When you have got two titles, you positively have a much bigger goal in your again but as a result of I’m the boss, the chief, the usual, the blueprint, I’m all the time prepared.

“No matter they need to carry to me at SummerSlam, no matter Vince desires, I’ll be sure that I’m prepared for it.”

Nevertheless Banks’ story develops in the approaching weeks, she has her aim set on proudly owning the corporate inside the subsequent decade.

“It’s in the works, I’m manifesting it, I’m saving cash, I’m wealthy.

“Within the subsequent five or ten years, this firm, goes to be owned by Sasha Banks. That’s what I see for the longer term, is me proudly owning the corporate.”

WWE

For now although, she recognises she should proceed to battle away in empty arenas.

Banks, who counts Snoop Dogg as her cousin, admitted she has struggled to hype herself up for sure matches, but is attempting to take positives from a scarcity of followers.

She stated: “I do miss the followers so a lot, so I can’t anticipate the day that we get again to that, but till then I’ve been having a extremely good time.

“It’s actually enjoyable to do TV with out them as a result of it’s such a unique method of doing it. It’s not simply wrestling, it’s extra getting to know the characters with out followers interrupting that. It’s like, ‘hey you guys aren’t even right here, let me discuss, look at me! I’m the boss, I’m the blueprint.’

“I don’t have to change my concepts or ideas due to the followers. In the event that they don’t like one thing, you possibly can hear that and you alter what you’re doing in that match due to that response.

“Now that they’re not right here, they will’t inform me what to do. I am going in there with my preliminary thought and going in there as Sasha Banks caring solely about Sasha Banks.”

