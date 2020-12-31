Sasuraal Genda Phool: A fun decision of the court, told the daughter-in-law does not mind the mother-in-law’s taunt

Sasuraal Genda Phool: A session court of Mumbai has given a fun decision which will act like a Nazir for married people. The court, while giving verdict on a case of daughter-in-law’s complaint against mother-in-law, said that in-laws, laughter and in-laws are part of married life. This happens in every family. Also Read – Maharashtra Cabinet approves Shakti Act, now the punishment for rape will be directly ‘death’

The daughter-in-law accused her mother-in-law of misbehaving at her in-laws, after which the sessions court in Mumbai (Mumbai), on Wednesday, gave 80 and 75-year-old elderly couple of Malabar Hill bail in advance. However, due to the fear of moving to Dubai, the court has submitted the passport of the mother-in-law. Also Read – VIDEO: Traffic police dragged on the bonnet of the car after breaking the rules, CCTV incident

This was the case… Also Read – All School Closed Till December 31: BMC takes big decision, all schools will remain closed till 31 December

After marriage, a woman accused the mother-in-law of misbehaving and taunting her. Along with this, the woman appealed to dismiss her petition and said that the mother-in-law is on the list of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in the case of some properties.

The 30-year-old woman was married in 2018 to the now settled school friend in Dubai. According to the woman, while preparing the documents for registration a few days before the wedding, it was found that the husband was actually the son of a house-worker, who was raised by his ‘father-in-law’.

According to the woman, the mother-in-law did not give her any gift and also took possession of diamonds and gold jewelery worth Rs 1.5 crore, which her parents had given at the wedding. Also, he was not allowed to touch the fridge. He was served stale food and forced to sleep in the living room.

The woman complained to the husband about all these things, but he used to enjoy her and advised her to obey the whole point of the parents. Once the husband sent 15 kg dry fruits while returning from Dubai, the mother-in-law weighed her before taking the packet when she reached her in-laws’ house. Not only this, he did not even get permission to go to his parents’ house.

The father-in-law advocate said that the woman was already aware of the husband’s adopted child and after marriage she had been with the father-in-law for only 10 days. He also said that the cost of marriage has been raised equally by both the families.

The court has given the verdict on this matter saying that joking talks and in-laws’ taunts are a part of married life and it happens in every family.