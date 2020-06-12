‘Satan in a Blue Gown’ Actor Dies at 78 – Variety

Actor Mel Winkler, identified for his work throughout movie, TV, theater and voice appearing, died in his sleep on Thursday of unknown causes. He was 78.

Most notably, Winkler performed Joppy, the very best pal of Denzel Washington’s character Straightforward Rawlins in the 1995 thriller “Satan in a Blue Gown.” He additionally held minor roles in movies reminiscent of “Doc Hollywood” in 1991 and 2005’s “Coach Carter.”

Winkler was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Oct. 23, 1941, and served as a captain in the U.S. Military previous to changing into an actor. Winkler started his profession in 1969 on the TV present “The Docs,” showing in a complete of 68 episodes. He additionally had visitor roles on collection like “American Playhouse,” “Because the World Turns,” “The Cosby Present,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “ER” and “NYPD Blue.”

Apart from appearing in movie and TV, Winkler voiced a number of animated characters, together with that of Lucius Fox in “The New Batman Adventures” from 1997 to 1998, and Johnny Snowman in “Oswald” from 2001 to 2003. He was additionally the voice of the masks Aku Aku in 4 editions of the “Crash Bandicoot” video video games, which have been launched between 1998 and 2003. Winkler acted on stage as nicely, showing on Broadway in August Wilson’s 1988 play “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and Neil Simon’s “Proposals” from 1997 to 1998. Winkler’s final function was in the movie “The Disciple” in 2008.

“Mel was a consummate skilled … all the time prepared to share his data and knowledge on any given topic,” Courtney Benson, a spokesperson for Winkler’s household, stated in a assertion. “His infectious smile and love for household will ceaselessly be missed. He was a big amongst many.”

Winkler is survived by his two kids, Maury and Mark Winkler, in addition to his 4 granddaughters.