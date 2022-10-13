Satellite images reveal kilometers of traffic jam to cross the remains of the bridge linking Crimea with Russia

Freight trucks waiting in Kerch, Crimea

A huge queue of stalled cars waits to drive over the obviously damaged Kerch bridge that connects Crimea with Russia, after last week’s explosions.

The kerch bridge suffered a serious explosion in what is supposed one of the hardest blows to Vladimir Putin since the sinking of the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, last April.

The outbreak also occurred in the midst of a fierce and effective Ukrainian counteroffensive that brought to light the inmates in Moscow.

A satellite view of the Kerch Bridge. vehicles waiting to pass through the pass can be seen

Satellite images reveal the true damage inflicted on the Crimean bridge, the symbol of annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

Russia put a face to those allegedly responsible for the attack on the bridge and arrested eight people, three of them Russians and the rest from Ukraine and Armenia.

Traffic on the bridge is jammed

“The Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) established, together with the Investigation Committee, that the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, led by Kiril Budanov”, the agency reported.

“In the framework of the investigation, five citizens of Russia and three from Ukraine and Armenia who participated in the preparation of the crime have been detained”, added the FSB.

He pointed out that “the explosive device was concealed in rolls of polyethylene for construction contained in 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms”, in a shipment dispatched in early August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to the Bulgarian port of Ruse, on the Danube.

Subsequently, the cargo was sent to the Georgian port of Poti, on the Black Sea, and from there by land to Armenia, to finally reach Russia.

The exhibition on the bridge represents a severe blow for Putin

The tracking of the route of the cargo with explosives and the contacts with the participants in the operation were carried out by an agent of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who identified himself as “Ivan Ivanovich”, according to the FSB.

Georgia, for its part, denied that the cargo with explosives had passed through Georgian territory.as reported by the FSB of Russia.

“The Georgian border has not been crossed by a wagon or a truck with explosives,” Georgian Deputy Finance Minister Gueorgui Kakauridze told Public Television.

A queue of cars pretend to pass over the damaged Kkerch bridge that connects Crimea with Russia

He stressed that Russia’s accusations in this regard are not supported in any way.

“Our western partners, the United States and the European Union, know very well how we control customs”Kakauridze said.

The damaged bridge segment is in the process of being repaired, which will take an undetermined time (Courtesy of Maxar Technologies/REUTERS)

He added that if anyone presents substantiated arguments that the cargo crossed the Georgia border, an investigation will be opened.

“But I don’t see any reason to go into explanations now. I know that cargo did not cross the Georgia customs border.”stressed the Deputy Minister of Finance.

(With information from EFE)

