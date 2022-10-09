Satellite images reveal the enormous damage left by the explosion on the Crimean Bridge

A satellite image shows a close-up view of smoke rising from a fire at the Kerch Bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

The Kerch Bridge, linking Crimea with Russiasuffered a serious explosion this morning, in what is supposed one of the hardest blows to Vladimir Putin since the sinking of the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, last April.

The explosion also comes amid a fierce and effective Ukrainian counteroffensive that brought to light the inmates in Moscow.

Now, satellite images released by Maxar Technologies reveal the true damage inflicted on the Crimean bridge, the symbol of annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

In the photos you can clearly see the destruction in the center of the bridge.

According to official information, the truck that exploded early this Saturday caused a fire in seven fuel tanks in a tanker train.

The explosion It caused the collapse of two sections of the automobile part of the bridge, in which 1.3 kilometers of railway tracks would have also been damaged.

The episode, which caused the death of at least three people, is being investigated by the Russian Investigative Committee, which has also opened inquiries into the owner of the heavy vehicle.

It is that the truck was visually inspected before passing the bridge, but the agent who carried out this work did not find anything suspicious. However, the supervision did not include X-rays.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

Special equipment was installed at the entrance of the bridge that in theory should detect explosives in vehicles, according to the independent media outlet Meduza.

The bridge, inaugurated in 2018 and built at the initiative of President Vladimir Putin, is the symbol of the annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula by Russia in 2014. For the same reason, the explosion this Saturday that destroyed a large part of the bridge is a strong setback for Putin: it hits Moscow’s logistics in its invasion, but also morale… From a symbol of Russian expansionism, the Crimean bridge could become the symbol of its failure.

According to military analysts, the explosion could have considerable consequences if Moscow were forced to move troops to the peninsula or if the population decided to leave the area.

Mick Ryan, a retired Australian Major General who works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, discussed on Twitter that ehe outburst shows “the Russians and the rest of the world, that the Russian army cannot protect any of the provinces it has recently annexed.”

The consequences of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

Russia always claimed that the bridge was not at risk despite the fighting in Ukraine, but threatened kyiv with retaliation if Ukrainian forces attacked this infrastructure or others in Crimea.

In recent months there have been several explosions at Russian military installations on the peninsula whose responsibility was not claimed by Ukraine until months later.

