Sathish Kumar (Baakiyalakshmi Gopi) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs, Serial

Sathish Kumar is a well-known tv artist predominantly observed within the Tamil movie and tv trade. He used to be born and taken up in Chennai. He began his performing profession within the Nineties. His first Tamil film is Minsara Poove. Later joined Solar TV and began doing serials like Manthira Vasal, Sulam, Kalyana Parisu 2, Anandham. This widespread artist switched to Vijay TV and performed within the sequence Maharani pairing with Sujitha. In 2021, he was very talked-about for the function of Gopi from the Celebrity Vijay TV serial Baakiyalakshmi. He performs the nature title of Gopinath Ramamoorthy aka Gopi. He additionally made some appearances within the films like Thani Oruvan, Iru Mugan. He did a lead function within the MGR Biopic film from the course of Bala Krishnan.