Satisfied Diwali: PM Narendra Modi needs the countrymen a Satisfied Diwali

Satisfied Diwali: High Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the countrymen at the auspicious instance of Diwali. In his tweet message on Thursday morning, the High Minister wrote, 'Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen at the auspicious instance of Deepawali. I want that this competition of lighting brings happiness, prosperity and excellent fortune to your lifestyles. Wishing everybody an excessively Satisfied Diwali.'

PM Modi goes to consult with Kedarnath on Friday fifth November i.e. the very subsequent day of Diwali. High Minister Narendra Modi will worship on the Kedarnath temple and also will unveil the tomb of Adi Shankaracharya. PM Modi will even unveil a statue of Adi Shankaracharya, who's credited with reviving Hinduism.

It's price noting that right through the horrific devastation in Uttarakhand in 2013, the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya was once broken and now it's been reconstructed. This program may be essential for the reason that meeting elections are due in Uttar Pradesh and different 3 states in addition to in Uttarakhand early subsequent 12 months. (Enter – PTI)