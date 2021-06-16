Satisfied Dussehra 2021: Vijayadashami Needs, Quotes, Pictures

Satisfied Dussehra 2021: Vijayadashami is also referred to as Dussehra is well known on the finish of Navratri, an afternoon after Maha Navami oy Ayudha Pooja. On at the moment, Lord Rama killed demon king Ravana and the day is marked as Dussehra, originating from Sanskrit phrases the place Dush approach evil, and Hara approach destroying. This Hindu pageant is a party of excellent over evil. Consistent with mythology, the pageant commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and likewise the day marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. Historically, Dussehra is well known via burning effigies of Ravana, his demon brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad. Additionally, the idols of Goddess Durga is immersed within the water. Dussehra additionally marks the onset of arrangements for the pageant of lighting fixtures – Diwali. Within the 12 months 2021, it was once celebrated on 15 October (Friday).

