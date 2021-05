Satisfied Eid Mubarak/Eid-ul-Fitr/Ramazan: Ramadan is likely one of the maximum expected vacations in a Muslim neighborhood. Ramadan additionally was once referred to as Ramzan which is seen to commemorate when Allah published the primary chapters of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan 2021 in India started within the night time of 13 April 2021 and results in the night time of 12 Might 2021.