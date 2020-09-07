Satish Kumar returned to India after leaving his 1 million dollar job, then did the work in the field

new Delhi: There are many stories in the country which are steeped in patriotism. A similar story has come to us today, where Satish Kumar, who has worked in many companies in America and the world, gave up his job of millions and came to India and started farming. From agriculture, he cultivated maize in only 2 hectares of land with the help of technology and he earned a lot of money from farming. Also Read – Donald Trump opens treasury to boost economy amid Corona crisis

Hailing from Kulbargi, Karnataka, Satish Kumar quit his job as a software engineer in his foreign company because he found that job monotonous. Satish has worked in many companies in Dubai and America. After leaving the job, he returned to India and started farming in his village. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: US CDC Releases Statement – Get ready for possible vaccine delivery from November 1

I was doing a monotonous job. There were not many challenges & I was not able to concentrate on my personal life. So I decided to move back to my village & started farming 2 years back. Last month, I sold corn cultivated on 2-acre land for Rs 2.5 lakhs: Satish Kumar in Kalaburagi https://t.co/AuM7B31JHX pic.twitter.com/SXiEpEUBLc Also Read – India Bans Chinese Apps: US affected by digital strike on Chinese apps, officials said – countries of the world should do so … – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

According to Satish, he used to get $ 1 lakh annually as salary. He told that he lived in Los Angeles. His work was quite dull due to not having too many challenges in his work. Due to this, he was unable to concentrate in his personal life. For this reason, he decided to quit his job and return to the village. 2 years ago he returned to his village and started farming. He told that last month he has grown maize crop on 2 hectares of land, which he has sold for 2.5 lakh rupees.