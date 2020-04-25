Saturday Classes: The Killers perform Tom Petty’s “The Ready”

Well-known individual band The Killers is showing for this week’s Saturday Lessons. The platinum-selling workforce from Las Vegas made their debut with their 2004 album “Scorching Fuss,” which went on to develop to be a world hit. They’ve since noticed their monitor reach main on U.Okay. and U.S. charts, and have purchased over 28 million albums. Their latest album, “Imploding the Mirage,” may be out in May 2020. Proper right here they perform a cover of Tom Petty’s “The Prepared,” recorded in a Utah studio.