‘Saturday Night Dwell’ Books Foo Fighters for Post-Election Episode

The musical visitor for this weekend’s “Saturday Night Dwell” post-election episode is maybe apt provided that considered one of their most well-known songs is “Everlong,” which additionally occurs to explain the present state of affairs within the election.

Foo Fighters have been introduced because the musical visitor to accompany host Dave Chappelle on the Nov. 7 episode. Exactly what the tone and normal temper of that episode might be stays to be seen, because the election nonetheless hangs within the steadiness and counting may effectively go on past this weekend.

It will mark the eighth event on which the band from Seattle graces the “SNL” stage. They’re at the moment celebrating the twenty fifth anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Chappelle in the meantime is internet hosting for the second time, the primary time being proper after the 2016 presidential election. The comic garnered an Emmy for his internet hosting efficiency.

Earlier host-musical visitor combos for this forty sixth season of “SNL” embody Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion from the premiere episode, in addition to Invoice Burr and Jack White, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Adele and H.E.R., and John Mulaney and the Strokes.

“SNL” has been leaning closely into the election this season, with Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey showing in each episode as far as Donald Trump and Joe Biden respectively. The present has additionally been enlisting Maya Rudolph to play Kamala Harris as soon as once more, with common forged member Beck Bennett enjoying Mike Pence.

“Saturday Night Dwell” airs stay coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.