‘Saturday Night Dwell’ Delivers ‘Dionne Warwick Talk Present’ Sketch

The legendary singer Dionne Warwick tweeted, “Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for so long as I’ve been alive. A really gifted and humorous younger man” within the early night on Dec. 12, which appeared like foreshadowing that she would flip up on that evening’s episode of the NBC late-night sketch comedy sequence. And that she did, within the type of forged member Ego Nwodim portraying her for a “Dionne Warwick Talk Present” sketch.

The premise of the sketch was that Warwick’s discuss present adopted within the vein of her tweets: on-line she has posed such questions as “Hello, @chancetherapper. In case you are very clearly a rapper why did you set it in your stage identify?” In the meantime, within the discuss present sketch she requested questions that ranged from “Who’re you?” and “The place would I do know you from?” to Harry Types (performed by visitor host Timothée Chalamet, to “You look spooky, can you set a hex on Wendy Williams for me?” to Billie Eilish (Melissa Villaseñor).

Warwick and Williams’ latest feud took a whole lot of sketch actual property, as she additionally requested her visitor Timothée Chalamet (performed by Chloe Fineman) to unlock her cellphone to ship a “clapback” to Williams, who in, actual life, had used Warwick’s previous arrest and tweets as materials for her personal discuss present earlier within the week.

On the finish of the sketch, Nwodim’s Warwick informed her viewers to test underneath their seats, however there was nothing there as a result of, “I don’t owe you something.”

Nwodim is just not the one “SNL” participant to have portrayed Warwick: former forged member and this season’s visitor star Maya Rudolph stepped into the songstress’ glittery robe for an episode of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

“Saturday Night Dwell” airs dwell coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.