‘Saturday Night Dwell’ Delivers ‘Dionne Warwick Talk Present’ Sketch

The legendary singer Dionne Warwick tweeted, “Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for so long as I’ve been alive. A really proficient and humorous younger man” within the early night on Dec. 12, which appeared like foreshadowing that she would flip up on that evening’s episode of the NBC late-night sketch comedy sequence. And that she did, within the type of solid member Ego Nwodim portraying her for a “Dionne Warwick Talk Present” sketch.

The premise of the sketch was that Warwick’s speak present adopted within the vein of her tweets: on-line she has posed such questions as “Hello, @chancetherapper. In case you are very clearly a rapper why did you place it in your stage title?” In the meantime, within the speak present sketch she requested questions that ranged from “Who’re you?” and “The place would I do know you from?” to Harry Types (performed by visitor host Timothée Chalamet, to “You look spooky, can you place a hex on Wendy Williams for me?” to Billie Eilish (Melissa Villaseñor).

Warwick and Williams’ current feud took a number of sketch actual property, as she additionally requested her visitor Timothée Chalamet (performed by Chloe Fineman) to unlock her telephone to ship a “clapback” to Williams, who in, actual life, had used Warwick’s previous arrest and tweets as materials for her personal speak present earlier within the week.

On the finish of the sketch, Nwodim’s Warwick informed her viewers to examine underneath their seats, however there was nothing there as a result of, “I don’t owe you something.”

Nwodim shouldn’t be the one “SNL” participant to have portrayed Warwick: former solid member and this season’s visitor star Maya Rudolph stepped into the songstress’ glittery robe for an episode of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

