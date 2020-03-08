‘Saturday Night Live’: Daniel Craig Parodies ‘No Time To Die’ (Watch)

“No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s remaining movie as James Bond, has been delayed till November as a result of issues over COVID-19, however the actor nonetheless took the stage at Studio 8H in New York Saturday to host “Saturday Night Stay.” And in doing so, he introduced with him one among his favourite scenes from the upcoming movie.

Throughout his monologue, Craig first reminded those who “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge was introduced in to punch up the script for the movie, which he mentioned meant he would typically flip to the digital camera and say, “The identify’s Bond, James Bond. Is it unhealthy that I fancy the pope?”

The clip featured a tuxedo-clad Craig strolling right into a on line casino to inform Chloe Fineman he at all times thought her “recreation was stealing state secrets and techniques.” He had her blow on a pair of cube earlier than asking her the place he boss was, however he rapidly acquired distracted from his mission when it turned out he rolled a seven and that made him a winner.

Craps gave him a much bigger rush than his regular spy work, as he stripped off his tie and mentioned his coronary heart was beating quick. He additionally nixed his regular martini, shaken not stirred order for a vodka and Purple Bull in a pint glass.

Even when Fineman’s character gave up the products on her boss, Craig’s Bond wasn’t transferring from the desk.

“Women and gents, I’ve an announcement to make, I’m buzzed,” he mentioned.

The craps seller (performed by Mikey Day) turned out to be a Spectre agent, however even buzzed, Craig’s Bond was the faster shot and acquired him proper within the coronary heart.

“Everybody all proper?” he requested.

“Yeah,” mentioned Kenan Thompson. “Particularly because you simply rolled Snake Eyes!”

“Saturday Night Stay” airs reside coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.