Saturday Night Live Returns to Korea

“Saturday Night Live” is again for extra excessive jinks in Korea.

Main Korean producers ASTORY, greatest identified for dramas comparable to Netflix’s hit sequence “Kingdom,” are bringing again the storied sketch present, which can once more be hosted by comic Shin Dong-yeob (pictured). Initially produced by CJ ENM, “SNL” beforehand aired in South Korea on cable channel tvN for 9 seasons, operating from 2011 till 2018.

The brand new 10-part sequence will launch later this yr on a neighborhood streamer who’s nonetheless being stored underneath wraps, reuniting the unique inventive staff. Principal producer Ahn Sang-hwi (“Pegasus Market,” “Life Bar”) will return to the present, alongside administrators Yu Seong-moh and Kwon Seong-wook. Authentic on-screen expertise and movie star friends who frequented the nine-season run are additionally slated to come again, together with new faces.

The politically charged “Saturday Night Live” — which has been bought all all over the world by NBCUniversal Codecs and Broadway Video Enterprise — generally is a powerful promote in Asia. Information of a Chinese language adaptation raised eyebrows in 2017 when it was introduced that streamer Youku had snapped up the format, however the present’s 2018 run was, maybe predictably, controversial. The largely apolitical Chinese language sequence ran for just some weeks earlier than being yanked off air throughout a interval that noticed heightened political management of the media by the Chinese language authorities — a development that has solely continued lately. The present finally returned to full its run, however wasn’t renewed.

In Korea, the format had higher luck, and the present garnered a formidable viewership throughout its run. Within the years for the reason that unique and the forthcoming iteration, Korea has turn out to be a world superpower in leisure, with movie expertise comparable to director Bong Joon-ho successful the most effective image Oscar for “Parasite” and pop group BTS taking the world by storm — developments which are possible to present loads of materials for an up to date “SNL.”

Ana Langenberg, senior VP of format gross sales and manufacturing for NBCUniversal Codecs, stated: “The enduring model has confirmed to be an enormous success throughout the area and has garnered such a robust following over time. So, the bar has already been set! We glance ahead to our new companions ASTORY and the unique inventive staff placing a recent spin on the present and might’t wait to see how audiences reply when it returns.”

Mr. Sang-baek Lee, CEO of ASTORY, added: “We’re additionally extraordinarily excited to relaunch SNL with an ASTORY twist! We’ll be bringing the most effective Korean comedic expertise to TV screens and viewers can anticipate new parodies, new characters and many recent humor. This shall be a 123 comedy present such as you’ve by no means seen earlier than.”

Thus far, “SNL” has been tailored in China, Japan, the Center East, France, Italy, Poland and Brazil. The unique U.S. model is produced in affiliation with Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels as creator and government producer.

Since its inception in 1975, the Emmy-winning present has aired on NBC for 46 seasons.