‘Saturday Night Reside’ 45-Season Library to Start Streaming on Peacock

All the “Saturday Night Reside” library is making its manner again to streaming. All 45 seasons of the sequence (to date) will likely be out there on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform beginning Oct. 1.

NBCU had beforehand introduced that the “SNL” library could possibly be discovered on Peacock. However when the streaming service launched this summer time, solely episodes from the previous 5 seasons have been out there, together with sure “Better of” compilations from older years.

Extra “SNL” has been out there on Hulu, the place Seasons 1-5 after which 30-45 can be found, leaving out the present’s Nineteen Eighties and Nineties (and first 5 years of the 2000s) episodes.

The complete “SNL” library was out there on Netflix and Hulu within the early 2010s; later, Yahoo briefly had a deal to home the present’s library, together with a catalog of the present’s sketches. A briefly lived “SNL” app did the identical factor, in accordance to a recounting by Vulture of “SNL’s” tumultuous life on streaming, the place it has ping-ponged between providers, however has largely been unavailable as a whole bundle.

The complete “SNL” library hasn’t been out there for viewers to stream since Seeso, NBCU’s temporary try at a comedy-centric streaming service, shut down in 2017.

Peacock has already been providing a mixture of “SNL” episodes on “SNL Vault,” one of many choices in its Channels part. “SNL Vault” applications a jukebox assortment of outdated “SNL” episodes all through the day.

The Oct. 1 launch resolves the thriller of whether or not the “SNL” library would land on Peacock. Earlier this yr, the streamer posted on Twitter, however then later deleted, that “all 44 seasons” can be out there on the service.

It’s unclear whether or not the Peacock episodes will embody musical performances, or sure quick movies (together with the music-filled “SNL Digital Brief” movies finished by the Lonely Island comedy troupe). Because the Vulture story famous, these segments are lacking in a number of the episodes which have been streaming.

The Peacock “SNL” streaming comes as Season 46 of the present premieres on Oct. 3, with Chris Rock as host and Megan Thee Stallion set as musical visitor. “SNL” additionally arrives to Peacock simply because the streamer has change into out there on Roku units.